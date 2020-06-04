Lee Jae Wook And Ji Jin Hee To Make Special Appearances In Lee Je Hoon’s Upcoming Drama

Lee Jae Wook and Ji Jin Hee can be making particular appearances in Netflix’s unique drama “Transfer to Heaven”!

“Transfer to Heaven” is about an ex-convict with a hopeless future named Sang Gu who abruptly turns into the guardian of Gu Ru, his nephew with Asperger’s syndrome, and collectively, they work as “trauma cleaners.” By means of the expertise, they be taught concerning the significance of life and dying in addition to household and communication.

Beforehand, Lee Je Hoon was confirmed to take the lead function of Sang Gu, and Tang Jun Sang was additionally confirmed to play Gu Ru.

Ji Jin Hee will make a particular look as Gu Ru’s father Jung Woo, a warm-hearted man who runs “Transfer to Heaven,” a disposal service for belongings of the deceased. Jung Woo will play a decisive function within the first assembly of Gu Ru and Sang Gu as he designates the latter to be his son’s guardian.

However, Lee Jae Wook will make a particular look as Su Cheol. He realized methods to battle from Sang Gu up to now which explains why Sang Gu went to jail. He’ll play a key function in unraveling Sang Gu’s previous story.

“Transfer to Heaven” can be obtainable worldwide on Netflix.

