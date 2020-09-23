Lee Jae Wook And Kim Joo Heon Share A Cute Bromance In Behind-The-Scenes Photos From New Drama

Lee Jae Wook and Kim Joo Heon are sharing a cute bromance on the set of “Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol”!

“Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol” is an upcoming drama from KBS about an lively pianist named Goo La La (Go Ara) and an skilled part-timer named Solar Woo Joon (Lee Jae Wook) who meet at a piano academy referred to as “La La Land” in a small countryside village.

In the drama, Lee Jae Wook and Kim Joo Heon play characters who’re at very completely different factors of their lives. Solar Woo Joon seems chilly on the surface however has a surprisingly heat coronary heart. Kim Joo Heon performs Cha Eun Suk, an orthopedic surgeon who loses his ardour and laughter on account of burnout. Solar Woo Joon is intrigued by Cha Eun Suk’s maturity and expertise, whereas Cha Eun Suk regains his zest for all times by means of Solar Woo Joon and Goo La La’s youthful antics.

A supply from the drama acknowledged, “Solar Woo Joon and Cha Eun Suk’s relationship is an attention-grabbing one. Each are cool males who’re cautious of one another however acknowledge one another’s strengths. The bromance that Lee Jae Wook and Kim Joo Heon create will deliver a way of enjoyable and pleasure to the drama.”

After being postponed on account of COVID-19 precautions, “Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol” will premiere on October 7 at 9:30 p.m. KST. Try a teaser right here!

