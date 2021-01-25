Lee Jae Wook And Park Gyu Young In Talks To Lead New KBS Drama

Lee Jae Wook and Park Gyu Young could also be assembly in a brand new drama!

On January 25, an trade consultant reported that the 2 actors can be starring within the upcoming KBS drama “Dal Li and Gamja-tang” (romanized title).

Lee Jae Wook’s company VAST Leisure responded relating to the report, “It is among the tasks he was supplied,” whereas Park Gyu Young’s company Saram Leisure commented, “She acquired a casting provide and is positively reviewing it.”

The drama is in regards to the surprising romance that happens as Jin Mu Hak tries to steal an artwork museum from Kim Dal Li.

Park Gyu Young was supplied the position of Kim Dal Li, who was a visiting researcher at Kröller-Müller Museum after which turns into the director of Chungsong Artwork Museum. She is a character whose speech and actions are all the time stylish and thoughtful. Dal Li enjoys finding out various fields akin to artwork, philosophy, and faith, and she or he is proficient in seven languages.

Lee Jae Wook has been supplied the position of Jin Mu Hak, whose household grew a tiny gamja-tang (spicy pork again bone stew) restaurant into the worldwide meals company DonDon F&B. Though he’s a director of the corporate, he’s removed from clever and was all the time ranked final in his class when he was in class.

“Dal Li and Gamja-tang” can be written by Son Eun Hye, who beforehand created “Witch’s Love,” together with Park Se Eun, and will probably be directed by Lee Jung Sub.

Keep tuned for updates!

In the meantime, watch Lee Jae Wook in “Extraordinary You“:

Watch Now

And Park Gyu Young in “The Third Attraction“:

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)