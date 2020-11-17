Lee Jae Wook, Go Ara, And “Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol” Cast Show Their Warm Family Bond Behind The Scenes

KBS has shared some warm-hearted behind-the-scenes images from the set of “Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol”!

In latest episodes, the dynamic romance between Goo La La (Go Ara) and Solar Woo Joon (Lee Jae Wook) continued to maneuver in unpredictable instructions. After they have been pressured to half methods, the couple managed to reunite, however then Goo La La determined to say goodbye once more quickly for Solar Woo Joon’s sake.

Six months later, viewers have been shocked to see her getting ready for a suspicious marriage ceremony with Cha Eun Suk (Kim Joo Heon). Having heard this information, Solar Woo Joon raced to the marriage venue and took her out by the hand.

The new behind-the-scenes stills are from the filming of this episode, in addition to the episode during which Go Ara and Lee Jae Wook performed the youthful variations of Kim Man Bok (Lee Quickly Jae) and his spouse, Shim Quickly Ja. Kim Joo Heon additionally performed the rival in that previous love triangle, with all three actors dressed up in retro interval costumes.

The actors have enjoyable with their costumes within the behind-the-scenes images, with Go Ara posing from a squatting place in her marriage ceremony robe and making a V signal for the digital camera arm-in-arm with Kim Joo Heon. She additionally poses with Moon Tae Yoo, who performs Bang Jung Nam, whereas Lee Quickly Jae is a dapper gentleman amongst a bunch of older women.

A supply from the drama acknowledged, “The second motion of Goo La La and Solar Woo Joon’s youth is heading towards its closing web page. Please keep tuned till the tip to see the destiny of those lovable characters, who is not going to lose their heat and refreshing personalities regardless of surprising plot twists.”

The subsequent episode of “Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol” will air on November 18 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

