Lee Jae Wook, Go Ara, Kim Joo Heon And More Gather For Script Reading Of Upcoming Rom-Com

KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama “Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol” (literal title) has shared photographs from the drama’s script studying!

“Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol” is a romantic comedy a few pianist named Goo La La (Go Ara) who hits all-time low after her household’s sudden downfall. After she finds her approach to La La Land, a piano academy in a small village, she finally ends up crossing paths and falling in love with the powerful and mysterious Solar Woo Joon (Lee Jae Wook), who appears to be hiding plenty of secrets and techniques.

The director, screenwriter, and the entire solid members gathered in a single place to undergo the script. Screenwriter Oh Ji Younger opened the session saying, “I hope this can turn into a drama that shines brightly.”

Go Ara completely reworked into the optimistic pianist Goo La La together with her shiny power, whereas Lee Jae Wook additionally fully immersed into his free-spirited character Solar Woo Joon. He skillfully portrayed the duality of Solar Woo Joon, who seems tough however is attentive to element and appears chilly however is warm-hearted.

Go Ara and Lee Jae Wook created an exemplary rom-com ambiance with their gazes, and their chemistry as they exchanged traces forwards and backwards exceeded expectations.

Kim Joo Heon performs Cha Eun Seok, an orthopedist who experiences Burnout Syndrome and loses all motivation and pleasure. He will probably be a “Daddy-Lengthy-Legs” kind of determine to Goo La La and seize viewers’ hearts along with his warm-hearted and mature allure.

Ye Ji Gained takes on the function of Jin Sook Kyung, who owns a hair salon known as Jin Hair, and Lee Quickly Jae is the mysterious aged man Kim Man Bok. Shin Eun Soo performs Jin Sook Kyung’s daughter Jin Ha Younger, who’s single-heartedly dedicated to Solar Woo Joon, and she is going to present fascinating chemistry with Goo La La as nicely. Search engine optimisation Yi Sook will add comedy to the drama as Jo Yoon Sil, Solar Woo Joon’s mom who chases him in all places and dotingly calls him “Joon.”

The drama’s producers shared, “We weren’t bored for even single second, as actors who can skillfully deliver out their characters’ qualities had gathered in a single place. It was a script studying session crammed with heat laughter and heart-fluttering romantic stress. You possibly can stay up for the synergy between the actors who added their very own colours to their characters and amplified their charms.”

“Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol” is written by Oh Ji Younger of “Terius Behind Me” and “Procuring King Louie and will probably be directed by Kim Min Kyung who labored on “Matrimonial Chaos.” The drama is slated to start airing in August.

Within the meantime, try Lee Jae Wook’s latest drama “I’ll Go to You When the Climate is Good“:

Watch Now

Supply (1)