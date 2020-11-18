Lee Jae Wook Is Shaken By The Sudden Appearance Of CLC’s Eunbin In “Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol”

KBS 2TV’s “Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol” has launched new stills of Lee Jae Wook and CLC’s Eunbin!

The drama is about an brisk pianist named Goo La La (Go Ara) and an skilled part-timer named Solar Woo Joon (Lee Jae Wook) who meet at a piano academy referred to as La La Land in a small countryside village.

Spoilers

After their pressured breakup, Goo La La and Solar Woo Joon had a tearful reunion. Nonetheless, Goo La La determined to maintain her distance from him as a result of he was at an important second in his life. Six months later, Goo La La left everybody scratching their heads as she held a mysterious wedding ceremony with Cha Eun Seok (Kim Joo Heon). When Solar Woo Joon heard the information, he ran to the scene and whisked Goo La La away.

In the brand new stills, Solar Woo Joon searches for the right ring to reward Goo La La. After he stole her away to the seaside, the couple have been in a position to verify their emotions for one another as soon as once more. Though their romance has been unpredictable, Solar Woo Joon seems to be comfy as he holds up a hoop to examine it.

The following nonetheless previews a particular look by Eunbin, who performs Jung Ga Younger. She approaches Solar Woo Joon with a smile of recognition, however he coldly turns away from her. Viewers are inquisitive about Jung Ga Younger’s id in addition to how her look will have an effect on Solar Woo Joon and Goo La La’s relationship.

The drama’s manufacturing staff commented, “Yet one more impediment will seem in Goo La La and Solar Woo Joon’s unpredictable romance. Please expect to find out what sort of impact Eunbin may have on the 2 people who’ve unwavering confidence in one another.”

The subsequent episode of “Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol” airs on November 18 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Eunbin in “Unhealthy Papa” under:

Watch Now

Supply (1)