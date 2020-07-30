Lee Jae Wook Opens Up About Being Nervous But Excited For His First Leading Role In New Rom-Com

Upcoming KBS 2TV Wednesday-Thursday drama “Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol” (literal title) has shared its first stills of Lee Jae Wook remodeling into the stylish however heat Solar Woo Joon.

“Do Dol Sol Sol La La Sol” shall be a romantic comedy that tells the story of energetic pianist Goo La La (Go Ara) and professional part-timer Solar Woo Joon. They are going to collect at a piano academy referred to as “La La Land” in a small countryside village with secrets and techniques and scars that they’re hiding.

The brand new stills present Lee Jae Wook as Solar Woo Joon, a free soul who has taken on many alternative part-time jobs in his life. He all the time retains distance between himself and others, however his aloof and quiet demeanor makes one wish to method him and get to know him. He had been residing with none goals or hopes, and when the energetic and shiny Goo La La seems in entrance of him, he undergoes huge modifications in his life.

Lee Jae Wook expressed affection for his new character as he stated, “He’s charming as a result of he has contrasting charms. He’s somebody I used to be interested in from the second I used to be contacted for the drama. The extra we movie, the extra I really feel like he’s a kindhearted and delicate individual. He isn’t very expressive about his feelings, so it makes folks curious.”

He additionally revealed that he was nervous however excited for his first main position as he stated, “I’m nervous, and I really feel plenty of strain as properly. I simply need to have the ability to specific to viewers the various charming sides of Solar Woo Joon. I’ve performed plenty of completely different characters prior to now, and I’ll do my greatest to depart an enduring impression on viewers this time as properly.”

“Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol” is ready to premiere on August 26 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

Catch Lee Jae Wook in his earlier drama “I’ll Go to You When the Climate is Good” beneath:

