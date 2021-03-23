Lee Jae Wook Parts Ways With VAST Entertainment

Lee Jae Wook has left VAST Entertainment after three years with the corporate.

It was introduced on Lee Jae Wook’s agency-run official fan cafe on March 22 that because the actor’s contract with the firm had come to an finish, the administration of the cafe can be halted.

That day, a supply from VAST Entertainment said to Star Information, “Our unique contract with Lee Jae Wook has expired.”

Lee Jae Wook is a rising actor who made his debut within the 2018 tvN drama “Reminiscences of the Alhambra.” He has since appeared in dramas together with tvN’s “Search: WWW,” JTBC’s “I’ll Go to You When the Climate Is Good, ” and MBC’s “Extraordinary You,” and he was the main man in a present for the primary time in KBS 2TV’s 2020 drama “Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol.”

Watch “Extraordinary You” under!

Watch Now

Supply (1)

Prime Picture Credit score: Xportsnews