Lee Jae Wook Parts Ways With VAST Entertainment

March 23, 2021
Lee Jae Wook has left VAST Entertainment after three years with the corporate.

It was introduced on Lee Jae Wook’s agency-run official fan cafe on March 22 that because the actor’s contract with the firm had come to an finish, the administration of the cafe can be halted.

That day, a supply from VAST Entertainment said to Star Information, “Our unique contract with Lee Jae Wook has expired.”

Lee Jae Wook is a rising actor who made his debut within the 2018 tvN drama “Reminiscences of the Alhambra.” He has since appeared in dramas together with tvN’s “Search: WWW,” JTBC’s “I’ll Go to You When the Climate Is Good, ” and MBC’s “Extraordinary You,” and he was the main man in a present for the primary time in KBS 2TV’s 2020 drama “Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol.”

