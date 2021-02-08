Lee Jang Woo And Jin Ki Joo Are Lost In Each Other’s Eyes In “Home made Love Story”

KBS 2TV’s “Home made Love Story” has revealed new stills from the upcoming episode!

The weekend drama is in regards to the varied tales that happen contained in the Samkwang Villa. It’s a household drama centered across the villa’s proprietor, Lee Quickly Jung (Jeon In Hwa), who welcomes everybody to her desk. Lee Jang Woo stars as a detail-oriented architect named Woo Jae Hee, and Jin Ki Joo co-stars as Lee Bit Chae Woon, who has to shoulder the duty of caring for her household.

The storm clouds hanging over Woo Jae Hee and Lee Bit Chae Woon’s relationship have lastly handed. Woo Jae Hee made up together with his father Woo Jung Hoo (Jung Bo Suk) after battle that stemmed from a misunderstanding that tore them aside. After lastly resolving their variations, an enormous burden was taken off of Woo Jae Hee’s shoulders, and he was in a position to freely set free his feelings.

In the meantime, Lee Bit Chae Woon regained her smile after reuniting with Woo Jae Hee and as her resentment for her organic mom Kim Jung Received (Hwang Shin Hye) started to fade. Kim Jung Received introduced the reality about Lee Bit Chae Woon in entrance of the board members at her firm LX Style, proving that her daughter was extra essential than her place as CEO of the corporate.

All that continues to be for the couple is to search out happiness collectively. New stills present Woo Jae Hee and Lee Bit Chae Woon making ready for his or her wedding ceremony day by looking for the proper wedding ceremony gown. As Lee Bit Chae Woon stands elatedly beaming earlier than him in a pure white gown, Woo Jae Hee appears to be like up at her in pure awe. He stands as much as take her hand, smiling at his soon-to-be bride with heat and affection.

The drama’s manufacturing group commented, “A battle of nerves between the three moms Lee Quickly Jung, Kim Jung Received, and Jung Min Jae (Jin Kyung) will happen as they put together for the marriage. Stay up for the story of the Koala-Moongi couple, who’re adrift on the ocean of happiness regardless of all of this.”

The subsequent episode of “Home made Love Story” airs on February 7 at 7:55 p.m. KST.

