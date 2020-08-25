Lee Jang Woo And Jin Ki Joo Can’t Seem To Get Along In Upcoming KBS Weekend Drama

Upcoming KBS weekend drama “Oh! Samkwang Villa” (literal title) launched its first set of stills of Jin Ki Joo and Lee Jang Woo!

The drama is about varied individuals who collect at a home referred to as Samkwang Villa run by a lady named Lee Quickly Jung (Jeon In Hwa). It exhibits how individuals who begin off as strangers start to open up their hearts and love each other, and the present conveys the message that irrespective of how powerful the world will get, the priceless heat of affection nonetheless exists in human relationships.

Lee Jang Woo performs Woo Jae Hee, a particularly detail-oriented architect, whereas Jin Ki Joo performs Lee Bit Chae Woon, knowledgeable inside decorator with a powerful sense of accountability.

In the brand new stills, Woo Jae Hee and Lee Bit Chae Woon seem like sporting matching work uniforms. Nevertheless, the matching outfits are solely a coincidence, and the 2 even have disagreeable first impressions of one another. Already, Woo Jae Hee and Lee Bit Chae Woon share a tense environment with sharp gazes, making viewers curious to seek out out what might have cause them to be on such dangerous phrases.

With Woo Jae Hee’s prideful angle and self-confidence and Lee Bit Chae Woon’s want to steer in her space of experience, the 2 can’t assist however conflict on a number of events on the building website.

The manufacturing workforce additionally raised anticipation for the thrilling and heart-fluttering relationship between Woo Jae Hee and Lee Bit Chae Woon within the upcoming drama, emphasizing their love-hate chemistry. They shared, “The mixture of Lee Jang Woo, who’s a gentleman that’s thoughtful of others even whereas immersing himself into his position, and Jin Ki Joo, who passionately showcases her nice tenacity like her character within the drama, is nice past expectations.” The manufacturing workforce additionally requested viewers to anticipate their upcoming romance story this fall.

“Oh! Samkwang Villa” will premiere on September 19 at 7:55 p.m. KST following the conclusion of “As soon as Once more.”

