Lee Jang Woo And Jin Ki Joo Have An Unforgettable First Encounter In New Drama “Home made Love Story”

Lee Jang Woo and Jin Ki Joo are off to a rocky begin in “Home made Love Story”!

The brand new KBS weekend drama is in regards to the varied tales that happen contained in the Samkwang Villa. It’s a household drama centered across the villa’s proprietor, Lee Quickly Jung (Jeon In Hwa), who welcomes everybody to her desk. Lee Jang Woo stars as a detail-oriented architect named Woo Jae Hee, and Jin Ki Joo co-stars as Lee Bit Chae Woon, who has to shoulder the duty of taking care of her household.

“Home made Love Story” launched new stills forward of the premiere to share a glimpse of Woo Jae Hee and Lee Bit Chae Woon’s first encounter. The 2 characters are at a building website, they usually can’t cease obvious at one another with spiteful eyes. It’s as if they will’t even stand the sight of one another.

Woo Jae Hee factors out one thing to Lee Bit Chae Woon with a dissatisfied expression, and he or she seems like she’s prepared to select a struggle with him. Nonetheless, within the subsequent picture, Woo Jae Hee is mendacity on the bottom in the midst of a big puddle of water, and Lee Bit Chae Woon is bent over him with a glance of shock and concern on her face.

The manufacturing staff shared, “Lastly, Woo Jae Hee and Lee Bit Chae Woon’s stunning first encounter will likely be unveiled. Via this, they may have an unforgettable first impression of one another. Please watch how these quarreling two characters will turn out to be candy lovers.”

The primary episode of “Home made Love Story” will air on September 19 at 7:55 p.m. KST.

Take a look at a teaser under!

