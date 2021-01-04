Lee Jang Woo And Jin Ki Joo Take Their Relationship To The Next Stage In “Selfmade Love Story”

KBS 2TV’s “Selfmade Love Story” shared a glimpse of Lee Jang Woo and Jin Ki Joo having a romantic date!

“Selfmade Love Story” is a drama concerning the varied tales that happen contained in the Samkwang Villa. It’s a household drama centered across the villa’s proprietor, Lee Quickly Jung (Jeon In Hwa), who welcomes everybody to her desk. Lee Jang Woo stars as a detail-oriented architect named Woo Jae Hee, and Jin Ki Joo co-stars as Lee Bit Chae Woon, who has to shoulder the accountability of taking good care of her household.

Beforehand within the drama, Lee Bit Chae Woon was in a position to keep robust regardless of the various stunning truths coming her manner, because of her boyfriend Woo Jae Hee. He candidly stated to her that he felt upset and sorry about not having the ability to totally fathom the ache she was going by, and he additionally sweetly informed her, “To any extent further, I’m going to like you greater than anybody else on the earth ceaselessly.” Listening to these loving phrases of help from Woo Jae Hee, Lee Bit Chae Gained stood robust within the face of adversity.

New stills revealed by KBS exhibits Woo Jae Hee proposing to Lee Bit Chae Woon. Their eyes glisten with sincerity as they have a look at each other, and the colourful lights behind them add to the romantic environment. After confirming their unchanging love for each other, they are going to fortunately take pleasure in a date between simply the 2 of them.

The drama’s producers shared, “Right now (January 3), the Koala-Moongi couple that acquired a greatest couple award [at the 2020 KBS Drama Awards] will exhibit the height of their sweetness. What could possibly be the key behind Woo Jae Hee’s proposal that touched Lee Bit Chae Woon’s coronary heart? Please look ahead to watching the second the 2 of them fall fully in love with one another.”

Episode 32 of “Selfmade Love Story” airs on January 3 at 7:55 p.m. KST.

