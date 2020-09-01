Lee Jang Woo And Jin Ki Joo’s Upcoming KBS Drama Reveals Fun Poster Of Cast

The upcoming KBS weekend drama “Oh! Samkwang Villa” (literal title) has shared a colourful poster of its solid!

“Oh! Samkwang Villa” is about numerous individuals who collect at a home referred to as Samkwang Villa run by a girl named Lee Quickly Jung (Jeon In Hwa). The drama exhibits how individuals who begin off as strangers start to open up their hearts and love each other. It conveys the message that irrespective of how powerful the world will get, the priceless heat of affection nonetheless exists in human relationships.

The newly launched poster depicts Lee Jang Woo, Jin Ki Joo, Jeon In Hwa, Jung Bo Suk, Hwang Shin Hye, Jin Kyung, Kim Solar Younger, and In Gyo Jin as eight particular person puzzle items from the sport Tetris.

Lee Jang Woo, who’s holding his arm up, performs Woo Jae Hee, a particularly detail-oriented architect whose contemporary character matches completely with the mint-colored tile.

On the highest proper is Jin Ki Joo as Lee Bit Chae Woon, knowledgeable inside designer with a robust sense of duty, and she or he smiles brightly inside her crimson tile, which represents Lee Bit Chae Woon’s burning ardour for her desires, household, work, and love.

Jeon In Hwa portrays Lee Quickly Jung, a mom of three. She poses inside a purple tile, a shade that’s becoming for her comforting nature. In the meantime, Jung Bo Suk is Woo Jung Hoo, the old-school president of a big company in addition to Woo Jae Hee’s father, and he smiles contained in the darkish blue puzzle piece.

Hwang Shin Hye performs Kim Jung Gained, the CEO of a style firm. She exhibits off confidence and sweetness inside her yellow tile.

Alternatively, Jin Kyung portrays Jung Min Jae, the spouse of Woo Jung Hoo. She poses contained in the orange puzzle piece, which enhances her vivid and energetic character.

Contained in the sky blue tile is Kim Solar Younger, and she or he performs Lee Quickly Jung’s youthful sister Lee Man Jung, who simply falls in love. In Gyo Jin poses contained in the inexperienced piece as trot singer Kim Hwak Se.

The textual content contained in the speech bubble reads, “Even although our shapes are totally different, we’re one!”

The drama’s manufacturing crew commented, “The characters, who’re all very distinctive, will grow to be one as a household as they full one another, similar to the puzzle items of a Tetris sport. The pleasant story that the characters will create and the attention-grabbing chemistry that may bloom inside the household are issues to look out for in ‘Oh! Samkwang Villa.’ We targeted on these features by our human-Tetris poster.”

“Oh! Samkwang Villa” premieres on September 19 at 7:55 p.m. KST following the conclusion of “As soon as Once more.”

