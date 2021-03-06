Lee Jang Woo, Jeon In Hwa, And More Are In A State Of Shock In “Do-it-yourself Love Story”

KBS 2TV’s weekend drama “Do-it-yourself Love Story” unveiled new stills forward of tonight’s episode!

“Do-it-yourself Love Story” is concerning the varied tales that happen contained in the Samkwang Villa. It’s a household drama centered across the villa’s proprietor, Lee Quickly Jung (Jeon In Hwa), who welcomes everybody to her desk. Lee Jang Woo stars as a detail-oriented architect named Woo Jae Hee, and Jin Ki Joo co-stars as Lee Bit Chae Woon, who has to shoulder the duty of caring for her household.

Spoilers

The earlier episode ended with Park Pil Hong (Uhm Hyo Sup) receiving a threatening name from a former inmate nicknamed Professor Kim. Park Pil Hong sensed his daughter Lee Bit Chae Woon was at risk and hastened to seek out her. Simply as she was crossing the road, Professor Kim raced his automotive in direction of her, and Park Pil Hong didn’t suppose twice about throwing himself in entrance of the automotive to avoid wasting her.

On March 6, the drama launched stills that depict Lee Bit Chae Woon’s closest relations on the hospital. Her husband Woo Jae Hee stands there in shock, and her adoptive mom Lee Quickly Jung appears pale with nervousness. Her organic mom Kim Jung Gained (Hwang Shin Hye) is totally devastated by the accident, and her in-laws Woo Jung Hoo (Jung Bo Suk) and Jung Min Jae (Jin Kyung) are anxiously ready for any excellent news. The most important query right here is, who’s the sufferer of the automotive accident? Is it Lee Bit Chae Woon or Park Pil Hong?

The manufacturing workforce said, “The sufferer of the unlucky site visitors accident will probably be revealed in immediately’s episode of ‘Do-it-yourself Love Story.’ Somebody will probably be in a crucial situation, and there will probably be many unprecedented scenes that viewers will be unable to look at with out shedding tears. Please take note of the way forward for the unhappy father and daughter to see whether or not they are going to be capable to face one another with smiles on the finish of this tragic destiny.”

The following episode of “Do-it-yourself Love Story” will air on March 6 at 7:55 p.m. KST.

Meet up with the drama on Viki beneath:

Watch Now

