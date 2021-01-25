Lee Jang Woo, Jin Ki Joo, Jung Bo Suk, And Jin Kyung Are Swamped With Overwhelming Emotions In “Home made Love Story”

KBS 2TV’s “Home made Love Story” has unveiled new stills from the upcoming episode!

“Home made Love Story” is a drama concerning the varied tales that happen contained in the Samkwang Villa. It’s a household drama centered across the villa’s proprietor, Lee Quickly Jung (Jeon In Hwa), who welcomes everybody to her desk. Lee Jang Woo stars as a detail-oriented architect named Woo Jae Hee, and Jin Ki Joo co-stars as Lee Bit Chae Woon, who has to shoulder the duty of taking good care of her household.

Spoilers

Lee Bit Chae Woon turned overwhelmed with guilt when she realized her father Park Pil Hong (Uhm Hyo Sup) is the one who stole the contract that Woo Jae Hee labored arduous to attain. Woo Jae Hee reassured her that this incident isn’t her fault, however that solely made her coronary heart really feel heavier. Regardless of his effort to be constructive, he struggled with nightmares and requested totally different individuals for assist in dire efforts to make every thing proper once more.

New stills present that Woo Jae Hee hasn’t overcome this hurdle but. He appears utterly devastated as he sits in entrance of his mother and father Woo Jung Hoo (Jung Bo Suk) and Jung Min Jae (Jin Kyung) and girlfriend Lee Bit Chae Woon. Jung Min Jae clutches onto her coronary heart and sobs after discovering what occurred to her son. This can trigger Lee Bit Chae Woon to really feel even guiltier, and viewers are questioning how this battle will have an effect on their relationship.

Moreover, this challenge made the strain between Woo Jae Hee and Woo Jung Hoo resurface once more. Woo Jung Hoo expressed his intention to assist Woo Jae Hee financially so as to clear up this matter. Nevertheless, Woo Jae Hee stubbornly refused, stating that he beforehand promised to by no means ask his father for assist. Will they be capable to use this disaster so as to heal the discord between them?

The drama’s manufacturing crew acknowledged, “In at this time’s episode, Woo Jae Hee, whose enterprise collapsed, will make a troublesome determination to get again on his ft. That is anticipated to deliver turbulence between Woo Jae Hee and Lee Bit Chae Woon. Tune into the upcoming episode to seek out out extra concerning the determination Woo Jae Hee makes to beat this disaster.”

The following episode of “Home made Love Story” will air on January 24 at 7:55 p.m. KST.

Meet up with the drama on Viki under:

Watch Now

Supply (1)