Lee Jang Woo Warmly Embraces Teary-Eyed Jin Ki Joo In “Selfmade Love Story”

“Selfmade Love Story” is a drama concerning the varied tales that happen contained in the Samkwang Villa. It’s a household drama centered across the villa’s proprietor, Lee Quickly Jung (Jeon In Hwa), who welcomes everybody to her desk. Lee Jang Woo stars as a detail-oriented architect named Woo Jae Hee, and Jin Ki Joo co-stars as Lee Bit Chae Woon, who has to shoulder the duty of taking good care of her household.

Lee Bit Chae Woon shared the explanation why she wished to seek out her organic dad and mom was “to see what sort of horrible folks had deserted their youngster.” Nonetheless, deep in her coronary heart, she yearned to be reunited along with her household, and she or he made a number of makes an attempt to seek out them. The mix of the failures to seek out her dad and mom and the guilt she felt in the direction of her adoptive mom Lee Quickly Jung overwhelmed Lee Bit Chae Woon, and she or he vowed to cease her search.

Nonetheless, Lee Quickly Jung confessed that Kim Jung Received (Hwang Shin Hye) is her organic mom, and Lee Bit Chae Woon’s world got here crashing down because the boss she admired turned nothing greater than a girl who stabbed her within the again.

In the brand new stills, Woo Jae Hee’s eyes are full of fear as he embraces Lee Bit Chae Woon. His heat consolation breaks down her partitions, and the often robust and unyielding Lee Bit Chae Woon begins to shed tears. This scene hints that Lee Bit Chae Woon will face a heartbreaking second within the subsequent episode.

The drama’s manufacturing staff commented, “Lee Bit Chae Woon will come face-to-face with one other surprising reality. She had pushed Woo Jae Hee away all this time, however she’s going to depend on him at her most troublesome second. Please watch to see what new secret Lee Quickly Jung revealed to her and if Woo Jae Hee and Lee Bit Chae Woon will be capable to rekindle their romance.”

