Lee Je Hoon Delivers Satisfying Revenge Against Evildoers In “Taxi Driver”

Lee Je Hoon goes on the hunt for predators in new stills from SBS’s “Taxi Driver”!

“Taxi Driver” is a couple of mysterious taxi service that delivers revenge on behalf of victims who’re unable to get justice by means of the legislation. Lee Je Hoon stars as Kim Do Gi, a former particular forces officer and a driver for the service, whereas Esom stars because the prosecutor Kang Ha Na, who turns into suspicious of Kim Do Gi and the bizarre taxi service.

Spoilers

The brand new stills for the upcoming second episode present Lee Je Hoon about to ship righteous vengeance in opposition to an evildoer. He corners Tae Hold Ho (within the function of Park Joo Chan) with a cruel look in his eyes and simply dodges the person’s makes an attempt to combat again. On the finish, he holds up his bloodied face and provides him a transparent warning.

In the drama’s first episode, Lee Je Hoon and the anti-heroes at Rainbow Taxi took on their first consumer. An area businessman, masquerading as a type employer, was utilizing disabled folks for slave labor and exploiting them out of their wages. Lee Je Hoon, placing his motion abilities to the check, will present how his character repays the victims’ struggling a thousandfold in opposition to the evildoers.

The manufacturing workers acknowledged, “Lee Je Hoon’s satisfying punishment of criminals will ship thrills onscreen from the very begin. Please sit up for Lee Je Hoon and the Rainbow anti-heroes’ fierce quest for justice and revenge.”

This episode of “Taxi Driver” will air on April 10 at 10 p.m. KST. It is going to be rated 19+.

