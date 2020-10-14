Lee Je Hoon In Talks To Star In Revenge Drama Based On Webtoon

Lee Je Hoon could also be becoming a member of the forged of a brand new drama!

On October 13, it was reported by Sports activities Chosun that Lee Je Hoon can be starring in SBS’s upcoming drama adaptation of the webtoon “Deluxe Taxi” (literal title). “Deluxe Taxi” is a well-liked webtoon that even ranked No. 1 in critiques on KTOON, and the present can be directed by Park Joon Woo with its script written by Oh Sang Ho.

“Deluxe Taxi” is a narrative a couple of distinctive taxi service through which the drivers get revenge on behalf of their passengers. Sports activities Chosun studies that Lee Je Hoon is taking the position of “Deluxe Taxi” driver Kim Do Ki, a mysterious determine who’s assured and powerful. He’s a graduate of the Naval Academy who was an officer with the Underwater Demolition Group, however his life modified when his mom was murdered by a serial killer.

In a while October 13, Lee Je Hoon’s company Saram Leisure said to Newsen, “Lee Je Hoon has acquired a suggestion for SBS’s ‘Deluxe Taxi’ and is positively contemplating it.”

