General News

Lee Je Hoon In Talks To Star In Revenge Drama Based On Webtoon

October 14, 2020
2 Min Read

Lee Je Hoon could also be becoming a member of the forged of a brand new drama!

On October 13, it was reported by Sports activities Chosun that Lee Je Hoon can be starring in SBS’s upcoming drama adaptation of the webtoon “Deluxe Taxi” (literal title). “Deluxe Taxi” is a well-liked webtoon that even ranked No. 1 in critiques on KTOON, and the present can be directed by Park Joon Woo with its script written by Oh Sang Ho.

“Deluxe Taxi” is a narrative a couple of distinctive taxi service through which the drivers get revenge on behalf of their passengers. Sports activities Chosun studies that Lee Je Hoon is taking the position of “Deluxe Taxi” driver Kim Do Ki, a mysterious determine who’s assured and powerful. He’s a graduate of the Naval Academy who was an officer with the Underwater Demolition Group, however his life modified when his mom was murdered by a serial killer.

In a while October 13, Lee Je Hoon’s company Saram Leisure said to Newsen, “Lee Je Hoon has acquired a suggestion for SBS’s ‘Deluxe Taxi’ and is positively contemplating it.”

Watch Lee Je Hoon in “The place Stars Land” beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.