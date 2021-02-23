Lee Je Hoon Is Ready To Take The Law Into His Own Hands For Posters Of Upcoming Drama “Taxi Driver”

Upcoming SBS drama “Taxi Driver” has unveiled new teaser posters!

Primarily based on a webtoon of the identical identify, “Taxi Driver” is a couple of mysterious taxi service that takes revenge on behalf of victims who’re unable to get justice from the regulation. It stars Lee Je Hoon, Esom, Kim Eui Sung, and APRIL’s Naeun, and is being directed by Park Joon Woo and written by Oh Sang Ho.

On February 22, the drama unveiled two teaser posters starring Lee Je Hoon as Kim Do Gi, a former particular forces officer who works as a driver for the mysterious taxi service named Rainbow Taxi.

Within the first poster, his classic and wild taxi could be seen within the background. Kim Do Gi is sitting on the hood of his taxi and fixing his glove, as if he’s getting ready to hunt a villain down. His relaxed smile exudes an invincible aura, and viewers can stay up for the beginning of a singular character who falls underneath the label “darkish hero.”

Within the second poster, Lee Je Hoon is sitting within the driver’s aspect of the cab and looking out again via the open taxi door. His eyes are gleaming with seriousness and dedication, and the phrases on the poster learn, “Are you able to inform me why you’re feeling so unjustified?” It makes followers interested by what’s going to occur in the event that they enter that cab.

The drama’s manufacturing crew said, “‘Taxi Driver’ is a ‘Korean-style darkish hero drama’ that sharply glares on the criminals who’re prevalent in Korean society and represents our neighbors who are suffering unjustly due to them. It should present sturdy empathy and pleasure past the refreshing revenges given by easy heroes. Please stay up for it.”

“Taxi Driver” will air after the top of “The Penthouse 2” on April 9 at 10 p.m. KST. Take a look at the primary teaser right here!

Within the meantime, watch “The Penthouse 2” on Viki:

Watch Now

Supply (1)