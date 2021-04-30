Lee Je Hoon Is Ruthless As He Hunts Down Those Who Did Wrong In “Taxi Driver”

SBS’s Friday-Saturday drama “Taxi Driver” released new stills of Lee Je Hoon!

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, “Taxi Driver” tells the story of a mysterious taxi service that delivers vengeance on behalf of victims who are unable to get justice through the law. Lee Je Hoon stars as Kim Do Gi, a former special forces officer who works as a driver for the service.

Spoilers

On the latest episode of the drama, Kim Do Gi learned the shocking truth behind U Data’s Strategic Planning Office, which had previously been shrouded in mystery. Although all of U Data’s employees aspired to transfer to the seemingly elite department, it turned out that the Strategic Planning Office was hiding a dark secret: it made its profits from uploading illegally filmed footage of ordinary people. The episode ended with a shocking revelation: U Data had posted illegally filmed footage of Ahn Go Eun’s (Pyo Ye Jin‘s) late sister before her death.

The new stills depict Kim Do Gi raiding the devil’s den where illegally filmed footage are produced. His eyes are cold with anger, and he exudes an unforgivable aura as he gets vengeance on behalf of all the victims. His gaze lands on Joo Jo Bin (Seo Han Gyeol), the one who uses women’s pure hearts to create the videos. Joo Jo Bin ends up bleeding on the floor, as if he has been senselessly beaten by Kim Do Gi. Kim Do Gi’s next target is Mr. Ahn (Lee Da Il), who records everything that happens in the company. Mr. Ahn is cowering on the floor as Kim Do Gi records him with a merciless smirk on his face. Viewers are looking forward to how Kim Do Gi will get revenge this time.

The next episode of “Taxi Driver” will air on April 30 at 10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, catch up on previous episodes of the drama with subtitles below!

