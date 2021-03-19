Lee Je Hoon, Kim Eui Sung, Pyo Ye Jin, And More Show Their Teamwork As Employees Of Mysterious Taxi Service

SBS’s upcoming Friday-Saturday drama “Taxi Driver” has launched stills of the Rainbow Taxi crew!

Based mostly on a webtoon of the identical title, “Taxi Driver” is a couple of mysterious taxi service referred to as Rainbow Taxi, the place the staff take revenge on behalf of purchasers who can’t get assist from the legislation. It’s being directed by Park Joon Woo and written by Oh Sang Ho.

The Rainbow Taxi crew consists of Kim Do Gi (Lee Je Hoon), Jang Sung Cheol (Kim Eui Sung), Ahn Go Eun (Pyo Ye Jin), Choi Kyung Goo (Jang Hyuk Jin), and Park Jin Uhn (Bae Yoo Ram). Every character has their particular person function inside the taxi service’s distinctive mission.

As a former particular forces soldier, Kim Do Gi is the principle participant of Rainbow Taxi’s revenge missions. He brings psychological abilities like his instinct and fast judgment to his sensible abilities of stunt driving and hand-to-hand fight. He’s additionally expert at disguising and camouflaging himself as a way to method his goal.

Jang Sung Cheol is the chief of the Rainbow Taxi crew, who takes duty for the missions undertaken by his staff. His sturdy management abilities and heat folks abilities make him the proper CEO for the Blue Fowl Basis, which is a basis that helps victims of crime. The muse helps him construct up his public picture and forge shut relationships with prosecutors to get inside info that he can use for his purchasers’ revenge.

Ahn Go Eun is the IT specialist and the hacker of the crew. She will freely hack into any digital machine, whether or not it’s CCTV, smartphones, or computer systems. She exposes the non-public info of criminals and helps within the advance planning course of for the taxi service’s missions. She additionally acts because the “eyes” and “ears” for Kim Do Gi as he carries out these missions.

Choi Kyung Goo and Park Jin Uhn are the engineering duo of Rainbow Taxi. “Chief Choi” is a genius engineer who provides all kinds of technological improvements to Rainbow Taxi’s taxis, whereas “Chief Park” is in command of tuning the vehicles and their engines. The 2 of them are hooked up on the hip and by no means to be seen with out the opposite.

A supply from the drama acknowledged, “‘Taxi Driver’ is a drama that reveals the teamwork between extremely individualistic characters. Please sit up for that teamwork as they take down varied villains in a wide range of methods. Lee Je Hoon, Kim Eui Sung, Pyo Ye Jin, Jang Hyuk Jin, and Bae Yoo Ram additionally confirmed nice chemistry and teamwork on set.”

“Taxi Driver” is scheduled to premiere on April 9.

Supply (1)