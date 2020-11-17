Lee Je Hoon Says He Wants To Work With Shin Hye Sun Again In A Rom-Com

Lee Je Hoon not too long ago sat down for an interview about his new movie, “Collectors.”

“Collectors” is a heist movie a couple of genius grave robber named Kang Dong Goo (Lee Je Hoon) who digs up relics hidden beneath the bottom with specialists from your entire nation. This group consists of Professor Johns (Jo Woo Jin), an knowledgeable in excavating murals from historical tombs, Chief Yoon (Shin Hye Sun), an elite curator within the historical artwork world, and Sapdari (In Received Hee), an knowledgeable with a shovel.

Lee Je Hoon stated, “I met with Jo Woo Jin and Im Received Hee for drinks after filming and have become shut with them. However I didn’t actually get to know Shin Hye Sun on a private stage. Since we did this heist movie collectively, I feel it will be enjoyable for us to indicate an entire completely different chemistry in a romantic comedy. Her focus is exceptional, so she’s an actor I’d wish to work with once more.”

About Jo Woo Jin and Im Received Hee, he stated, “As a result of they trusted me and cared for me as a youthful actor, I used to be in a position to present my affection for them freely. As a result of they made me really feel snug on set, they have been in a position to throw me round in entrance of the digicam with ease.”

He added, “It’s as a result of they reacted nicely to Kang Dong Goo’s sleaziness that the movie got here out so nicely. It was a movie that required the collaboration of all of the actors concerned.”

Would you need to see Lee Je Hoon and Shin Hye Sun collectively in a rom-com?

