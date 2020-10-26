Lee Je Hoon Shares His Regret About A Past Romance On “Working Man”

Lee Je Hoon opened up about essentially the most “cowardly” second of his love life on “Working Man”!

On the October 25 episode of the SBS selection present, the forged members and company performed a sport during which they needed to accurately guess the outcomes of a dating-related survey of males of their twenties and thirties. After listening to a set of multiple-choice solutions to a romance-related query, every workforce chosen the reply they thought essentially the most males would have picked.

One of many survey’s questions requested males to decide on the conduct that even they thought had been cowardly for doing whereas courting. Earlier than they heard the multiple-choice choices, Yoo Jae Suk requested visitor Lee Je Hoon if something got here to thoughts for him personally.

Lee Je Hoon responded, “In my case, there was somebody I actually preferred, however I instructed them, ‘I don’t such as you.’”

Ji Suk Jin requested, “Have been you enjoying hard-to-get?” and Lee Je Hoon defined, “Sure. I preferred them a lot, however they wouldn’t present me how they felt about me. Out of my satisfaction as a person, I [lied and] mentioned, ‘I don’t such as you.’”

Yoo Jae Suk then urged Lee Kwang Soo to share his personal expertise, to which Lee Kwang Soo replied, “Telling somebody throughout a breakup, ‘Give me again all of the presents I gave you.’”

Ji Suk Jin exclaimed in shock, “You probably did that?” whereas Kim Jong Kook requested in amazement, “Why would you ask them to present that again?”

Watch the complete episode of “Working Man” with English subtitles beneath!

