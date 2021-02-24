Lee Je Hoon Shares Insight Into Action Scenes For His Upcoming Revenge Drama “Taxi Driver”

Upcoming SBS drama “Taxi Driver” launched new stills of Lee Je Hoon!

Based mostly on a webtoon of the identical title, “Taxi Driver” is a few mysterious taxi service that takes revenge on behalf of victims who’re unable to get justice from the regulation. It stars Lee Je Hoon, Esom, Kim Eui Sung, and APRIL‘s Naeun, and it’s directed by Park Joon Woo and written by Oh Sang Ho.

Lee Je Hoon performs Kim Do Gi, a former particular forces officer who works as a driver for the mysterious taxi service named Rainbow Transportation. The actor places in a lot effort to painting the refreshing motion scenes and charismatic character, who has nice driving and automotive chasing expertise and doesn’t lose even when he’s in opposition to a number of opponents.

Within the newly launched stills, Kim Do Gi drives the deluxe taxi on their own at night time. Anger is clear in his burning gaze and the best way he grabs tightly onto the steering wheel, exuding a strong aura. In one other picture, Kim Do Gi meets up with a highschool scholar, who seems to be a sufferer.

Lee Je Hoon shared, “Since Kim Do Gi is a taxi driver who was a former particular forces officer, I attempted to spotlight the sensation that he’s a former soldier. Kim Do Gi appears to not be extreme together with his actions and is clean-cut, so I’m specializing in portraying this persona.” He added, “I additionally exercised in my spare time, managed my food regimen, and labored arduous to make myself extra nimble.”

The actor added, “‘Taxi Driver’ has a number of motion scenes, and because it’s one of many necessary factors to be careful for within the drama, I put essentially the most effort in creating reasonable and pure motion scenes. I feel figuring out persistently helped me tackle the motion scenes, so I feel the viewers will have the ability to immerse themselves a bit extra into Kim Do Gi.”

“Taxi Driver” premieres on April 9. Watch a teaser for the drama right here!

Within the meantime, watch Lee Je Hoon in “Traveler” under:

Watch Now

Supply (1)