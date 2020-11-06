Lee Je Hoon Shares Stories From Filming “Collectors,” Talks About Overcoming Slumps, And More

On November 5, Lee Je Hoon appeared as a visitor on KBS Cool FM’s “Kang Han Na’s Quantity Up” to talk about his new movie “Collectors”!

The film, which hit theatres on November 4, is a heist movie a couple of crew of specialists who dig up relics hidden beneath the bottom. Lee Je Hoon stars as Kang Dong Goo, a genius tomb robber. He defined that the film itself is simply as enjoyable because it was to movie, sharing, “I too had a lot enjoyable watching the film. By the tip, I needed to see extra. I wanted that the film would go on longer. Its ending suggests a sequel so if it receives quite a lot of love, I believe it’d be potential to make a second story.”

Lee Je Hoon additionally shared reward for his “Collectors” co-stars Shin Hye Solar, Jo Woo Jin, and Im Gained Hee, saying, “They’re all actors who’re unbelievable at performing. I puzzled once we would have the ability to act altogether, so it was wonderful that we actually did get to work collectively. I assumed, ‘Will we match effectively?’ but it surely was good.”

He continued, “Since we had a lot enjoyable collectively, I needed to point out that to viewers as effectively. I used to be shocked on set as a result of everybody was so humorous. Notably when the three guys have been having enjoyable, Shin Hye Solar would look actually aloof [on camera], however as soon as they yelled ‘reduce,’ she’d giggle brightly.”

Lee Je Hoon talked a couple of scene the place he needed to eat grime, as his character is ready to find treasure by tasting grime. He defined that his plan was to place actual grime in his mouth then spit it out as quickly as they known as “reduce,” however the workers scraped the skin of a chocolate ice cream bar to present him as a substitute. Lee Je Hoon expressed his gratitude as he commented, “I used to be in a position to act very sweetly.”

Lee Je Hoon began off his profession in quite a few shorts and indie movies earlier than his breakthrough 12 months in 2011. As he’s been performing for therefore lengthy, Lee Je Hoon was requested what sort of actor he dreamt of being. He answered, “I benefit from the media of movie. I felt that the actors taking part in round in movies appeared so pure. I believe all of it started with the obscure thought that it’d be good if I lived inside there as effectively.”

After, he was requested how comparable his life as an actor is to the best way he initially imagined it to be. Lee Je Hoon responded, “Previously whereas I labored on unbiased movies, I labored actually laborious considering that my life would solely be stuffed with happiness if I appeared as the principle character in a drama or film. Nonetheless, as soon as I really starred as the principle character in a venture, there was this intense weight and duty.”

“It’s apparent that I ought to act effectively,” he continued, “I noticed that I used to be an individual who had an enormous affect [on others] whereas residing my very own life so I wanted to watch out. However I assumed that somewhat than shrink again, I wanted to work laborious on my tasks as an actor.”

Relating to how he overcomes slumps in performing, Lee Je Hoon shared, “If a second got here when my performing simply wasn’t figuring out, there have been many occasions the place I didn’t know what to do and acquired extraordinarily upset and pissed off at myself. Today, even when these moments come, I believe that point retains transferring and doesn’t cease. Then I give myself braveness by saying, ‘Even when I don’t do effectively, how badly may I do?’ I believe the most effective answer is to present myself optimistic vitality to proceed my performing and assume to myself, ‘You are able to do it. Strive it. So what?’”

The actor additionally professed his love for music producer Code Kunst, whose album he waited a month for. Lee Je Hoon shared, “I lately met him on set for a photograph shoot. I introduced my CD from residence and acquired his autograph. I’m a profitable fan.”

