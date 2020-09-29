Lee Je Hoon, Shin Hye Solar, And More Dig For Ancient Relics In New Posters For Upcoming Heist Film

Upcoming movie “Collectors” starring Shin Hye Solar and Lee Je Hoon revealed three new thrilling posters!

“Collectors” can be a criminal offense/heist movie concerning the genius grave robber Kang Dong Goo (Lee Je Hoon) in an exhilarating story as he digs up relics hidden beneath the bottom with consultants from the complete nation. Together with Kang Dong Goo, the staff contains Professor Johns (Jo Woo Jin), an knowledgeable in excavating murals in historical tombs, Chief Yoon (Shin Hye Solar), an elite curator within the historical artwork world, and Sapdari (Im Gained Hee), an knowledgeable with a shovel. These grave robbers will dig beneath the gilt bronze statue at Hwangnyong Temple, the traditional tomb mural of Goguryeo tombs, and even the center of Gangnam, Seoul with out hesitation.

The brand new posters mirror the distinctive matter of the movie in addition to the refreshing staff chemistry. In the primary poster, the movie’s title is used to color the tunnels within the floor with the grave robbers on the hunt for previous relics. The distinctive poster options dynamic poses of the characters of their search in addition to the title wittily portrayed to resemble a maze-like construction.

The second poster follows the type of an historical tomb mural. In addition to relics such because the gilt bronze Buddhist statue and white porcelain vase, the primary characters seem with varied gear akin to a shovel, drill, lantern, and extra. Each the primary and second poster reveal the flashy strategies the characters will use, including one other attention-grabbing level to look out for within the upcoming movie.

Lastly, the final poster exhibits Lee Je Hoon, Jo Woo Jin, Shin Hye Solar, and Im Gained Hee up shut as in the event that they’ve been noticed throughout a tomb theft. The textual content, “The grave robbers who do enterprise by digging the bottom are returning!” provides much more anticipation and curiosity for the movie.

The movie can be helmed by director Park Jung Bae, who can be making his directing debut after working as an assistant on “Miss Granny” and “Silenced.”

“Collectors” is slated to premiere in November.

In the meantime, watch Lee Je Hoon in “Traveler” under:

Watch Now

Supply (1)