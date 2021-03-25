Lee Je Hoon Talks About His Decision To Star In “Taxi Driver,” Great Chemistry With Forged, And More

SBS’s upcoming Friday-Saturday drama “Taxi Driver” raised anticipation for its premiere by an interview with Lee Je Hoon!

Based mostly on a webtoon of the identical identify, “Taxi Driver” is a couple of mysterious taxi service known as Rainbow Taxi, the place the workers take revenge on behalf of shoppers who can not get assist from the regulation. It’s being directed by Park Joon Woo and written by Oh Sang Ho, and it stars Lee Je Hoon, Esom, Kim Eui Sung, and extra.

Lee Je Hoon performs Kim Do Gi, a former particular forces officer who works as a driver for the mysterious taxi service named Rainbow Taxi. That is Lee Je Hoon’s first time starring in drama in three years since “The place Stars Land.” Lee Je Hoon shared, “‘Taxi Driver’ is an intense story that individuals of all ages can relate to. I really feel as if the viewers will really feel refreshed by ‘Taxi Driver’ and agree collectively that it might be nice if folks like those at Rainbow Taxi actually existed. Above all, it touched my coronary heart to see everybody’s angle and method as they tried to speak in unison to make a superb drama. I believe that was the best think about selecting the drama this time.”

Concerning his first expertise with an motion drama, Lee Je Hoon commented, “I haven’t tried a challenge through which motion is the primary focus, so there have been many issues I needed to put together beforehand.” He shared that he went to motion college, practiced his teamwork with the martial arts group, and took care of his stamina. He elaborated, “Since we now have to showcase life like motion, I didn’t maintain again. There have been numerous motion scenes utilizing my naked arms, so there have been many circumstances through which I acquired damage with out figuring out. There have been instances I felt strain due to that, however I felt happy and thought that it was worthwhile when the outcomes got here out. Since motion is a big aspect in ‘Taxi Driver,’ I’ll do my finest to movie fierce motion scenes for the remaining scenes.”

Lee Je Hoon revealed that Kim Do Gi can also be charismatic whereas chasing down villains along with his automotive. Explaining that the automotive chase scenes are factors to be careful for within the drama, Lee Je Hoon shared that he filmed a lot of the scenes himself with no stunt double, permitting him to personally expertise drifting, overtaking lanes, and dashing. He shared, “I believe I’ll be capable of showcase an extravagant automotive chase to my coronary heart’s content material. After all, this was potential due to steering from the martial arts group. It was enjoyable to some extent, however I felt as soon as once more that I ought to by no means do that in actual life.”

The actor additionally shared that his character Kim Do Gi is a silent and unwavering determine that transforms his picture and actions relying on the situation. He shared, “Since I can present a consistently altering facet with simply the character, I believe it’ll be enjoyable watching him.” Lee Je Hoon continued, “As Kim Do Gi protects the victims and drives away the villains, he might inform a narrative of selling good deeds and punishing evil, however the story makes viewers brood on if that’s proper if it occurs in actuality and what motive might make it improper. I believe the truth that Kim Do Gi worries about this and turns into conflicted about these factors makes him totally different from pre-existing heroes.”

Lee Je Hoon additionally touched upon his chemistry with the solid together with the Rainbow Taxi group members Kim Ui Sung, Pyo Ye Jin, Jang Hyuk Jin, and Bae Yoo Ram. He shared, “Maybe as a result of they’re all good folks, we couldn’t cease smiling whereas performing, and we had been full of pleasure. There’s numerous scenes through which we work arduous to resolve heavy and severe circumstances, nevertheless it was good seeing everybody attempting to stay refreshed amidst such an environment. I met all of the actors for the primary time by this challenge, however our chemistry is so nice that everybody felt acquainted as if we’ve already recognized one another, so I’m very glad whereas filming.”

On his chemistry with Esom, Lee Je Hoon defined that though they bicker like enemies within the story, they’ll’t cease laughing on set as soon as they end filming. He shared, “Once we act, we change severe and intense gazes, nevertheless it’s tough having to behave whereas holding again our smiles. The method of us exchanging strains and reacting to one another goes very easily. It was fascinating and enjoyable to fulfill actress Esom with an opposing character. Taking note of the 2 folks’s fierce chemistry can be one of many focus factors of ‘Taxi Driver.’”

Lastly, Lee Je Hoon picked the primary episode, which stops those that profit by exploiting laborers, as probably the most memorable episode. The actor defined that it’s a painful story as a result of the state of affairs is one thing that might simply as simply occur in actual life. Lee Je Hoon shared that “Taxi Driver” is totally different from hero dramas which were launched not too long ago, particularly for the reason that director will make viewers suppose deeply concerning the numerous situations. He commented, “After seeing these points, I believed that I did effectively by collaborating in ‘Taxi Driver.’ It will be nice if viewers anticipate and love ‘Taxi Driver,’ which put in numerous effort in all points.”

“Taxi Driver” will premiere on April 9, following the top of “The Penthouse 2.” Watch a teaser for the drama right here!

In the meantime, watch Lee Je Hoon in “The place Stars Land” beneath:

