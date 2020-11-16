Lee Je Hoon Talks About His New Film “Collectors,” How Acting Changed Him, And More

In a latest interview with Xportsnews, Lee Je Hoon talked about his new movie “Collectors”!

“Collectors” is a criminal offense/heist movie concerning the genius grave robber Kang Dong Goo (Lee Je Hoon) in an exhilarating story as he digs up relics hidden beneath the bottom with specialists from all the nation.

Lee Je Hoon revealed, “This was my first time appearing as a personality who’s this cheeky, frivolous, and talkative. He has the disposition of a swindler, and the best way he expresses issues slyly and nonchalantly could be very completely different from my ordinary self, so I believed so much about categorical this.” He continued to clarify that there was much less of a motive to fret, nevertheless, as a result of the script was so nicely written and the actors labored nicely collectively on an pleasant set.

The actor shared, “I’m the kind of one who usually listens in a dialog after I meet folks and even shut buddies. I used to be the sort to hearken to their tales first whereas reacting, chiming in, and including in my opinions. Nonetheless, after speaking an unimaginable quantity via ‘Collectors,’ I discovered myself beginning to make gestures to steer the dialog after I meet folks. That was amusing.”

Lee Je Hoon defined how that change had additionally allowed him to speak extra comfortably with his senior actors. He elaborated, “I believe these points are why folks say you expertise issues via appearing. My on a regular basis life isn’t that various. I don’t have any hobbies or particular expertise. I take pleasure in watching films at house probably the most, and I don’t assume I’ve lived the on a regular basis lifetime of Lee Je Hoon very vigorously. Nonetheless, whereas experiencing issues via appearing, there are a lot of points I’ve reworked in my life, and people adjustments aren’t dangerous.”

Just lately, Lee Je Hoon additionally established the movie manufacturing firm Exhausting Lower with director Yang Kyung Mo and PD (producing director) Kim Yoo Kyung. The actor shared {that a} sure challenge could also be revealed to the general public subsequent 12 months.

Moreover, Lee Je Hoon talked about how his movie “Time to Hunt” made a worldwide premiere on Netflix after suspending its theater launch as a result of COVID-19 pandemic. The actor touched upon the advantages of over-the-top (OTT) streaming providers, however Lee Je Hoon defined his hope for folks to proceed to indicate curiosity in film theaters sooner or later. He shared, “Though it isn’t simple to go to the theaters nowadays, there’s no place is pretty much as good because the theater for feeling the joy of a movie. I believe it’s a spot that shouldn’t disappear even after time passes.” Lee Je Hoon added his want for the scenario surrounding COVID-19 to enhance swiftly.

Lastly, Lee Je Hoon shared that being a superb actor was not merely about doing a superb job of appearing, but additionally about making an attempt to create a superb movie and approaching the viewers correctly. He shared, “I’m inquisitive about what different aspect of me I’ll present sooner or later.”

“Collectors” premiered on November 4.

