Lee Ji Ah And Park Eun Suk Share An Emotional Embrace In “The Penthouse 2”

“The Penthouse 2” has previewed a second between Lee Ji Ah and Park Eun Suk!

Spoilers

Beforehand, Shim Soo Ryeon (Lee Ji Ah) bought all of Joo Dan Tae’s (Uhm Ki Joon‘s) lands that had been below Na Ae Gyo’s (Lee Ji Ah’s) title. After receiving Joo Dan Tae’s textual content message to deliver all of his a refund, a mysterious determine hit her with a automobile, took her unconscious physique, and turned it into ash. Uhm Ki Joon awoke the following morning with information that he had murdered Na Ae Gyo, and it was revealed that Shim Soo Ryeon plotted the entire thing to border him.

On March 27, the drama unveiled new stills of Lee Ji Ah as Shim Soo Ryeon and Park Eun Suk as Logan Lee. Logan visits Shim Soo Ryeon within the hospital, and he or she gazes at him with heat affection. His expression is full of each nervousness and aid, and he embraces her tightly as if he’s by no means going to let her go. Will they be capable of full their revenge and get their fortunately ever after?

Lee Ji Ah and Park Eun Suk completely rehearsed the scene and confirmed a excessive degree of focus by immersing themselves fully into the state of affairs. As quickly as filming began, they successfully portrayed the longing and sorrowful emotions of their characters and completely depicted the affectionate narrative of Shim Soo Ryeon and Logan Lee.

The drama’s manufacturing group shared, “Lee Ji Ah and Park Eun Suk’s excessive degree of character immersion created unbelievable synergy and additional maximized the sorrow between Shim Soo Ryeon and Logan Lee. Please tune into the drama to take a look at their relationship that’s receiving lots of love and assist.”

Episode 12 of “The Penthouse 2” will air on March 27 at 10 p.m. KST.

Meet up with the drama under:

Watch Now

Supply (1)