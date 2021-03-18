Lee Ji Ah And Park Eun Suk Share An Intense Gaze In “The Penthouse 2”

“The Penthouse 2” has previewed a second between Lee Ji Ah and Park Eun Suk!

Spoilers

After starring as Shim Soo Ryeon within the first season, Lee Ji Ah has made her return within the second season as Na Ae Gyo, the delivery mom of the twins Joo Seok Hoon (Kim Younger Dae) and Joo Seok Kyung (Han Ji Hyun). In the earlier episode, Na Ae Gyo was being choked by Joo Dan Tae (Uhm Ki Joon) till Logan Lee (Park Eun Suk) got here and saved her.

The stills launched on March 18 give a glimpse of the scenario that follows after they escape from Joo Dan Tae.

Na Ae Gyo seems at Logan Lee coldly whereas he approaches her with an earnest and determined gaze. Two years in the past, Na Ae Gyo referred to as Logan Lee earlier than she disappeared to say that she would inform him what Joo Dan Tae did to Shim Soo Ryeon. This new encounter between them attracts curiosity for a way their story will play out.

The manufacturing group commented, “Lee Ji Ah and Park Eun Suk completely portrayed double roles by way of wonderful analyses of their characters, including to the convincing nature of the drama,” and added that secrets and techniques will step by step be unveiled.

Episode 9 of “The Penthouse 2” will air on March 19 at 10 p.m. KST.

Meet up with the drama beneath:

Watch Now

Supply (1)