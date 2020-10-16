Lee Ji Ah, Eugene, And Kim So Yeon Stun In Impactful “Penthouse” Character Posters

SBS has launched attractive “Penthouse” character posters for Lee Ji Ah, Eugene, and Kim So Yeon!

“Penthouse” is a few girl who strives to attain her purpose of coming into excessive society by changing into the “queen” within the one hundredth ground penthouse in Gangnam, which is the head of success in her eyes. The drama may even contact on girls who don’t have any selection however to turn into villains to be able to defend themselves.

Lee Ji Ah’s brilliant pink poster reveals each disappointment and anger. She performs the function of Shim Soo Ryeon, a sleek, elegant, and dignified girl who has by no means been poor in her life and is a bona fide penthouse queen. Her poster caption says, “I’ll by no means be capable of forgive the individuals who made you want this.”

Eugene performs Oh Yoon Hee, a lady who would do something for her and her daughter’s success. Her poster, which mixes each purple and pink mild, shares a message to her daughter, studying, “Even when mother has to promote half my coronary heart, I’ll be sure you get to dwell right here.”

Wrapped in darkish purple lighting, Kim So Yeon reveals off her extravagant equipment, daring pink lip, and highly effective gaze as Cheon Search engine optimisation Jin. Cheon Search engine optimisation Jin is a rich, showy, and smug girl and the daughter of the Chunga Basis chairman. Her poster reads, “The world solely listens to these who’ve energy.”

The “Penthouse” producers shared, “Though the lives they’ve led have been totally different, the tales of how Shim Soo Ryeon, Cheon Search engine optimisation Jin, and Oh Yoon Hee don’t have any selection however to turn into villains for his or her kids is mirrored of their character posters. Please stay up for the implausible appearing of Lee Ji Ah, Kim So Yeon, and Eugene.”

“Penthouse” will premiere on October 26 after the conclusion of “Do You Like Brahms?” and can be obtainable on Viki.

