Lee Ji Ah, Eugene, And Kim So Yeon’s New Drama “The Penthouse” Unveils Dramatic Posters

SBS’s upcoming drama “The Penthouse” has unveiled its foremost posters!

“The Penthouse” is about in a luxurious penthouse house with 100 flooring. The drama facilities across the battle between three ladies: Shim Soo Ryeon (Lee Ji Ah), born into wealth and the “queen” of the penthouse; Cheon Search engine marketing Jin (Kim So Yeon), the wealthy and smug “prima donna” of the penthouse; and Oh Yoon Hee (Eugene), who was born poor however strives to enter excessive society so as to guarantee a greater life for her daughter.

Uhm Ki Joon performs Joo Dan Tae, Shim Soo Ryeon’s husband and a genius at actual property and structure. Yoon Jong Hoon performs Ha Yoon Cheol, Cheon Search engine marketing Jin’s husband and the chief of neurosurgery at an unique hospital for VIP shoppers. Shin Eun Kyung performs Kang Ma Ri, the nouveau riche of the penthouse house whose husband lives overseas in Dubai. Bong Tae Gyu performs Lee Gyu Jin, the spoiled solely son of a lawyer chaebol household. Yoon Joo Hee performs Go Sang Ah, a former announcer and Lee Gyu Jin’s spouse.

These eight characters make up the principle solid that’s featured on the official posters. In a single poster, all of the residents set their sights on one thing excessive above as because the caption reads, “Painfully excessive, unbelievably far, the heaven you want.” Though these folks have magnificence, wealth, and identify, the poster highlights their endless greed and ambition as they continuously attempt for extra.

In one other poster, the eight solid members get pleasure from a chic occasion even because the statue behind them is splattered with blood, hinting at darkish penalties for many who can not survive the cutthroat world of “The Penthouse.”

“The Penthouse” will premiere after the tip of “Do You Like Brahms?” on October 26 at 10 p.m. KST. Will probably be accessible on Viki.

