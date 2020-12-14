Lee Ji Ah Goes Undercover In “The Penthouse”

SBS’s “The Penthouse” launched new stills of Lee Ji Ah!

“The Penthouse” is ready in a 100-floor luxurious penthouse residence and facilities round three ladies: the “queen” of the penthouse Shim Soo Ryun (Lee Ji Ah), the “prima donna” Chun Search engine marketing Jin (Kim So Yeon) who will cease at nothing to get what she desires, and Oh Yoon Hee (Eugene) who will do something it takes to get into the world of excessive society.

Spoilers

In the earlier episode, Shim Soo Ryun got down to discover the one that killed her daughter, Min Seol Ah (Jo Soo Min). After Min Seol Ah’s dying, Shim Soo Ryun discovered the ring that Chun Search engine marketing Jin had thrown away and despatched it to her once more utilizing the title of Joo Dan Te (Uhm Ki Joon). When Chun Search engine marketing Jin let loose a terrified scream on the sight of the ring, Shim Soo Ryun turned sure that she was certainly her daughter’s killer. Nonetheless, she was as soon as once more thrown right into a disaster after Min Seol Ah’s adoptive brother Logan Lee (Park Eun Suk) threatened to let the penthouse residents find out about her relationship.

New stills present Shim Soo Ryun going undercover as she makes an attempt to sneak right into a lodge room. Sporting a wide-brimmed hat and sun shades, her face is nearly fully obscured. She retains near the wall to keep away from being seen, and friends cautiously round a door.

The preview within the newest episode confirmed Shim Soo Ryun attacking Logan Lee with some form of weapon, in addition to working right into a troublesome state of affairs after assembly Joo Dan Te and Oh Yoon Hee. Viewers are curious concerning the cause why she can be making an attempt to sneak right into a lodge room.

The drama’s manufacturing staff praised Lee Ji Ah, saying, “Lee Ji Ah is bringing the immersive influence of the drama to a climax as a result of emotional depth with which she portrays the character of Shim Soo Ryun.” In addition they upped the anticipation for the subsequent episode, commenting, “Watch at the moment’s episode to learn the way she is going to catch everybody off guard together with her subsequent transfer.”

The subsequent episode of “The Penthouse” airs on December 14 at 10 p.m. KST.

