Lee Ji Ah Has “The Penthouse 2” Viewers Puzzling Over Her Identity With Surprise Appearance

Lee Ji Ah took viewers’—and Uhm Ki Joon’s—breath away on the most recent episode of “The Penthouse 2”!

On the finish of the March 6 broadcast of SBS’s “The Penthouse 2,” Lee Ji Ah made a surprising reappearance that led to a dramatic cliffhanger.

Though numerous information stories had already instructed that Lee Ji Ah had joined her “The Penthouse” co-stars for the filming of Season 2, SBS by no means confirmed the stories, as a substitute selecting to coyly tease that viewers ought to tune in to the drama to see for themselves. Many followers additionally desperately hoped that although Lee Ji Ah’s character from Season 1, Shim Soo Ryeon, had seemingly been murdered by Joo Dan Te (Uhm Ki Joon) within the season finale, she would return in Season 2 after revealing that she had faked her dying.

Amidst this swirl of hypothesis and fan theories, the sixth episode of “The Penthouse 2” ended with the shock arrival of a stylishly dressed Lee Ji Ah. With her face obscured from the digicam, the mysterious character performed by Lee Ji Ah snuck into Joo Dan Te’s lavish penthouse condo alone and waited for him to search out her. When Joo Dan Te approached her from behind and requested who she was, she rotated to dramatically reveal her face, main him to exclaim, “Shim Soo Ryeon?”

Lee Ji Ah’s character then walked as much as Joo Dan Te and passionately kissed him. When he pushed her away in shock and horror, she replied with a smile, “Have you ever been doing properly? It’s been a very long time, Joo Dan Te.”

On-line hypothesis concerning the id of Lee Ji Ah’s new character has since run wild, with some viewers hypothesizing that the actress is enjoying Na Ae Gyo, the mysterious beginning mom of twins Joo Seok Kyung (Han Ji Hyun) and Joo Seok Hoon (Kim Younger Dae), who will be recognized by her signature butterfly tattoo. Others have instructed that Lee Ji Ah is enjoying the an identical twin of Shim Soo Ryeon, whereas others are nonetheless holding out hope that it might be Shim Soo Ryeon herself who has returned.

What are your theories on Lee Ji Ah’s id? Share your ideas with us within the feedback beneath!

