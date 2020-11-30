Lee Ji Ah Thanks Friends Han Ji Min, Han Hyo Joo, And Chu Ja Hyun For Their Support On “The Penthouse” Set

Lee Ji Ah’s shut pals Han Ji Min, Han Hyo Joo, and Chu Ja Hyun made a candy show of assist for the actress on the set of her hit drama!

On November 29, Lee Ji Ah took to Instagram to share that her three pals had proven their love by thoughtfully sending meals for the solid and crew of SBS’s “The Penthouse.” The trio of actresses additionally despatched a playful banner that referenced Lee Ji Ah’s character’s revenge plot, writing, “We’re rooting for Shim Soo Ryeon’s revenge. Solid and crew of ‘The Penthouse,’ please benefit from the meal!”

Sharing two photographs of herself posing fortunately in entrance of the banner, Lee Ji Ah tagged her pals and wrote, “Thanks a lot!!”

Shortly afterwards, Han Ji Min responded by jokingly commenting, “Awww, you even did a terrific job utilizing emoticons and all the things, so happy with you, hehehehehe.” Lee Ji Ah playfully replied, “My expertise have improved somewhat.”

Han Hyo Joo additionally commented with a string of hearts and a laughing emoji, writing, “The emoticons,” prompting Lee Ji Ah to reply, “Hehe, they convey my feelings, proper?”

This isn’t the primary time Chu Ja Hyun, Han Ji Min, and Han Hyo Joo have proven assist for Lee Ji Ah’s new drama: final month, the three women adorably cheered her on by sharing photographs of themselves watching the premiere of “The Penthouse” collectively at dwelling.

Watch Lee Ji Ah in “The Penthouse” with English subtitles under!

