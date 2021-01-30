Lee Ji Hoon And Choi Yoo Hwa Engage In A Tense War Of Nerves In “River Where The Moon Rises”

KBS 2TV’s “River Where the Moon Rises” shared new stills of Lee Ji Hoon and Choi Yoo Hwa!

A reinterpretation of a traditional Goguryeo people story, “River Where the Moon Rises” will inform the well-known love story of Princess Pyeonggang (performed by Kim So Hyun) and On Dal (performed by Ji Soo).

Choi Yoo Hwa will play Hae Mo Yong, an exquisite and highly effective girl who is decided to regulate Goguryeo and play with it as she desires. Lee Ji Hoon will star as Go Geon, the highest elite common of Goguryeo.

On January 29, the drama unveiled new stills that present a glimpse of Hae Mo Yong and Go Geon’s intriguing relationship.

In the images, the 2 are at odds at one another. They stare at one another with chilly, unyielding eyes that trace neither of them are keen to again down. Go Geun grabs Hae Mo Younger’s wrist and leans in direction of her. Hae Mo Younger’s gaze sharpens, and so they share a tense dialog.

Each Go Geun and Hae Mo Younger have the flexibility to shake up Goguryeo. Because the eldest son of Go Gained Pyo (Lee Hae Younger), essentially the most influential individual within the royal household, and the adoptive daughter of Hae Ji Wol (Jung In Kyum), one of the vital highly effective males of Goguryeo, they are going to be on the middle of an intense energy wrestle. Because of this, curiosity is mounting over what’s inflicting the 2 to confront one another and the way this assembly will have an effect on Goguryeo.

The manufacturing group shared, “The assembly between Go Geun and Hae Mo Younger will strongly have an effect on Goguryeo. Choi Yoo Hwa and Lee Ji Hoon have been capable of full the scene with utmost focus and performing expertise. Please look ahead to how Go Geun and Hae Mo Yong will grow to be intertwined via this encounter and the way they may affect the way forward for Pyeonggang and On Dal.”

“River Where the Moon Rises” premieres on February 15 at 9:30 p.m. and will likely be obtainable with subtitles on Viki.

In the meantime, try a teaser for the drama beneath!

