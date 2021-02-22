Lee Ji Hoon And Kim So Hyun Have An Intense 2nd Encounter In “River Where The Moon Rises”

KBS 2TV’s “River Where the Moon Rises” launched extra stills forward of tonight’s episode!

A reinterpretation of a basic Goguryeo people story, “River Where the Moon Rises” is a brand new drama that retells the well-known love story of Princess Pyeonggang (Kim So Hyun) and On Dal (Ji Soo).

Spoilers

Pyeonggang was born as a princess of Goguryeo, however after shedding her reminiscences as a toddler, she grew up because the murderer Yeom Ga Jin. In the earlier episode, Yeom Ga Jin was ordered to homicide King Pyeongwon (Kim Bup Rae), the king of Goguryeo and her actual father, for her remaining mission as an murderer. Goguryeo’s prime basic Go Geon (Lee Ji Hoon) protected the king and chased after Yeom Ga Jin, however he finally misplaced her.

In the brand new stills, Yeom Ga Jin and Go Geon meet as soon as once more. Yeom Ga Jin firmly holds up a dagger, her weapon of alternative, unwilling to again down. Go Geon stoically blocks her assault as he unsheathes a elaborate sword. In contrast to their first assembly, Yeom Ga Jin doesn’t cowl her face this time, main viewers to marvel if Go Geon will notice that she is definitely Pyeonggang, whom he knew when she was younger.

The drama’s producers commented, “Yeom Ga Jin will set off on her journey to find her identification. Go Geon, who regards Pyeonggang as his every little thing, will probably be an essential a part of this course of. Please stay up for the adjustments that can come about after they meet.”

The subsequent episode of “River Where the Moon Rises” airs on February 22 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

