Lee Jin Hyuk And Woo Davi Are Self-Professed Dating Experts Trying To Give Their Friends Love Advice In Upcoming Drama “Expensive.M”

KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama “Expensive.M” has shared a sneak peek of UP10TION’s Lee Jin Hyuk and Woo Davi in character!

A spin-off of the hit net drama collection “Love Playlist,” “Expensive.M” is a romance drama that tells the story of the campus-wide seek for “M,” a thriller particular person who’s talked about in an nameless put up that causes a stir on a Seoyeon College on-line discussion board.

NCT‘s Jaehyun shall be making his appearing debut within the drama as male lead Cha Min Ho, a intelligent and imaginative computer-engineering pupil, whereas Park Hye Soo will star as his longtime BFF Ma Joo Ah, a cheerful enterprise administration main who has by no means had a boyfriend. Noh Jung Ui shall be taking on the function of Search engine optimization Ji Min, which was beforehand performed by Kim Sae Ron in “Love Playlist,” and Bae Hyun Sung shall be reprising his function as Search engine optimization Ji Min’s loving boyfriend Park Ha Neul.

Lee Jin Hyuk shall be taking part in the function of Gil Mok Jin, a third-year psychology pupil who’s roommates with Cha Min Ho and Park Ha Neul. Enjoyable, energetic, and fastidiously neat, Gil Mok Jin is so obsessive about cleansing that it’s primarily his most important passion. Nonetheless, regardless of his meticulous dusting, his imaginative and prescient at all times appears to be a bit cloudy with regards to romance, which results in some amusing blunders.

In the meantime, Woo Davi shall be taking part in self-appointed love guru Hwang Bo Younger, who serves as a relationship coach for her buddies Ma Joo Ah and Search engine optimization Ji Min. Utterly assured in her private relationship philosophy, Hwang Bo Younger doesn’t hesitate to finish issues with a associate once they do one thing that doesn’t match up along with her view of romantic relationships. It stays to be seen how she’s going to affect the love lives of Ma Joo Ah, who’s simply starting to expertise old flame, and Search engine optimization Ji Min, who’s already within the midst of a passionate romance.

To discover out what sort of recommendation the well-meaning Gil Mok Jin and Hwang Bo Younger will provide their buddies each evening of their respective dorms, tune in to the premiere of “Expensive.M” on February 26 at 11:10 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, take a look at a teaser for the drama with English subtitles right here:

