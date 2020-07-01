Lee Jin Hyuk Shares Stories From His New Album + Talks About The Difference Between Actor And Musician

On June 30, Lee Jin Hyuk shared his ideas about his solo comeback in an interview launched by TOP Media.

Lee Jin Hyuk had simply launched his new solo mini album “Splash!” and the title observe “Bedlam.” He stated, “Even after I completed promotions for my first album, I continued to point out my face on dramas and numerous selection applications. Nevertheless, it appears like I’m in a position to present a brand new facet of myself after returning to my unique job as a singer.”

About his title observe, “Bedlam,” he defined, “It’s a refreshing tune with the motto of residing your life freely within the type you need to dwell it. Whereas recording the observe, I pushed my voice to the restrict and wasn’t in a position to discuss for 3 days.”

Along with “Bedlam,” Lee Jin Hyuk additionally helped write 5 different songs on “Splash!” He stated, “‘Picasso’ relies on the theme of artwork that arises from an overflowing inspiration of genius. I put a number of well-known quotes in there, so I feel will probably be fascinating for listeners to seek out all of them. ‘Rival’ is about preventing with your self, in order that as a substitute of being happy with yesterday’s picture within the mirror, you proceed to develop and develop. I recorded this tune late so I didn’t count on it to be included within the album.”

He continued, “‘Playground’ is written from the attitude of a kid who performed at a playground. I used to be sharing a meal with the tune’s producer and we talked about our childhood reminiscences. We determined to put in writing a tune about the way it feels whenever you get out of college early since you really feel sick, however the feeling of illness vanishes as quickly as you cross via the varsity gates and look into the clear skies of a summer season afternoon.”

Lee Jin Hyuk shared some tales from the album manufacturing. “I shot the album jacket like I used to be capturing a pictorial,” he stated. “We tried a number of numerous ideas, so I hope that followers will test it out via the album. There have been a lot of incidents on the music video set, however merely put, I ripped my pants thrice and my shirt as soon as. The workers members informed me that this meant it could do effectively. There was additionally a scene with a hearth in a Chinese language restaurant, and it was so scorching. I used to be soaked in water earlier than I went up there, but it surely was so scorching that all of it dried out.”

He stated that there have been similarities and variations between his roles as an actor, musician, and entertainer. “The similarities are that I’ve an infinite provide of vitality and I like to face in entrance of individuals and carry out. If there’s a distinction, I’d say that the singer Lee Jin Hyuk tries to point out who he’s as an individual to his followers via his music. The actor Lee Jin Hyuk is making an attempt to point out one thing new via a personality who’s totally different from who he’s.”

He added, “The followers who cheer me on are what hold me going. After I end all my work for the day, earlier than I fall asleep, I learn the feedback that followers ship me. Once I see feedback which are anticipating my subsequent work, or supporting me, I really feel the need to do issues effectively and achieve power.”

