Lee Jin Hyuk Talks About Making His Acting Debut In “Discover Me In Your Reminiscence,” Names His Future Targets, And More

Following the latest finale of “Discover Me In Your Reminiscence,” Lee Jin Hyuk participated in an interview with Xportsnews to speak about his performing expertise, the distinction between singing and performing, his objectives, and extra.

The UP10TION member made his performing debut in “Discover Me In Your Reminiscence” as rookie information anchor Jo Il Kwon. He shared, “I initially had a variety of curiosity in performing. From the way to movie, the way to transfer, and the way to act relying on the emotion and state of affairs, I used to be in a position to study a little bit of the whole lot about performing.”

Lee Jin Hyuk continued, “I met with actual information anchors and acquired recommendation. Relating to my pronunciation and vocalization, I clarified with Jun Hyun Moo and announcer Park Yeon Kyung. There have been scenes that got here out higher than I anticipated however there have been additionally regretful scenes that didn’t come out as I practiced. Nonetheless, I attempted my finest for each scene so I feel I can say that I’m happy with myself.”

He additionally spoke about his on-screen romance with Kim Seul Gi. Lee Jin Hyuk commented, “I paid a variety of consideration to what I may do to look romantic. I had a variety of issues and difficulties as a result of I’m not a romantic particular person however I feel our fairly scenes have been created as a result of Kim Seul Gi guided me nicely.”

Lee Jin Hyuk first made his debut in 2015 as a member of UP10TION earlier than showing as a contestant on “Produce X 101.” When requested what differs between standing on stage as a singer and in entrance of a digicam as an actor, he answered, “On stage, you must present explosive vitality. When performing, I feel you must present delicate vitality, similar to a drop of water making a gentle ripple.”

He added, “I fearful quite a bit and felt pressured due to the issues relating to idol actors. Nonetheless, I didn’t need to surrender earlier than making an attempt. In order to vary the issues relating to my performing try right into a constructive view, I labored actually onerous. I used to be actually relieved listening to so many feedback like ‘You’re higher than I assumed.’ Once I first began, I fearful that I might change into a burden to the drama however I used to be actually grateful that folks considered me kindly.”

Lee Jin Hyuk spoke about performing sooner or later, sharing, “I usually considered desirous to attempt a singular character, however as of late I’m wondering, ‘How can I painting this?’ whatever the character. When you search me out, regardless of the mission I’ll attempt my finest. My purpose as an actor is to change into a memorable actor to the general public.”

When requested about his plans for the remainder of the yr, Lee Jin Hyuk replied, “As I’ve at all times dreamed, standing at end-of-year award reveals.”

Relating to his long-term purpose, Lee Jin Hyuk shared, “I need to persistently present the general public a brand new aspect of myself. In order that individuals who see me can say, ‘That was him? That’s loopy,’ I need to make clear extra various sides of myself.”

Lastly, he left a message for viewers of “Discover Me In Your Reminiscence.” He exclaimed, “Whats up ‘Discover Me In Your Reminiscence’ viewers! That is Jo Il Kwon. I’m so joyful to have acquired a lot of your love and a spotlight. Any more, though Jo Il Kwon will solely stay in your hearts, I sincerely thanks for treasuring and loving me till now. Thanks for watching ‘Discover Me In Your Reminiscence.’ I really like you.”

