Lee Jin Wook, Kwon Nara, Lee Joon, Gong Seung Yeon, And Kim Woo Seok Confirmed For New Fantasy Drama

tvN’s upcoming drama “Bulgasal” (literal title) has confirmed its forged lineup!

“Bulgasal” is a fantasy drama that revolves round two characters. The primary is a lady who has gone via a number of reincarnations over the course of 600 years and remembers all of her previous lives, and the second is a person who has lived for over 600 years as a bulgasal—a legendary creature that feeds off human blood and is cursed with immortality.

The drama will probably be directed by Jang Younger Woo who helmed “I Want Romance 3” and co-directed “Mister Sunshine” and “Candy House.” The script is penned by Kwon So Ra and Search engine marketing Jae Received of “The Visitor.”

Lee Jin Wook performs the bulgasal Dan Hwal who was human 600 years in the past. He turns right into a bulgasal in the course of the Joseon dynasty whereas working as a army official and finishing a mission to erase the remnants of the earlier dynasty.

Kwon Nara will probably be Min Sang Un, who was as soon as a bulgasal however is reincarnated as a human. After struggling the lack of her mom and twin sister by the hands of an unidentified assassin, Min Sang Un escapes together with her youthful sister Min Sa Ho and lives quietly in hiding. Though she works arduous to hide her identify and identification, the looks of a bulgasal alters her lifetime of secrecy.

Lee Joon will tackle the function of Okay Eul Tae, one other bulgasal dwelling in secrecy. He has loved immortality for the previous centuries and has gathered immense wealth, which he makes use of to regulate politicians, businessmen, and the media. Together with his decadent magnificence and overwhelming charisma, he has all of the elements to be probably the most highly effective determine in Korea.

Dan Hwal’s previous spouse Dan Sol will probably be performed by Gong Seung Yeon. Dan Sol is the daughter of a strong household who finally ends up marrying Dan Hwal as a result of of her father. She has one thing particular that others can not make sense of.

Jung Jin Younger, Park Myung Shin, and UP10TION’s Kim Woo Seok spherical out the forged lineup for “Bulgasal,” which is slated to air subsequent yr. The combination of veterans and up-and-coming rookie actors will present a pleasant stability to the drama.

The producers of “Bulgasal” commented, “We are going to showcase a Korean model fantasy drama that can captivate the world with its refined route, robust script, and fabulous actors.”

