Lee Jong Suk Delights Fans With His Surprise Appearance At 2021 Seoul Fashion Week

Lee Jong Suk made an surprising look at 2021 Seoul Fashion Week!

On March 25, his company A-Man Mission shared images of the actor on the occasion. He walked the runway as a mannequin for Past Closet, and he charmed everybody there together with his assured attraction, light charisma, and good-looking seems.

The most important purpose Lee Jong Suk returned to the runway in years is his followers. In a latest interview for {a magazine}, he shared he wished to indicate his followers a unique facet of him, and he took step one by collaborating on this yr’s Seoul Fashion Week, which was held on-line with none viewers members. The actor wished to assist revitalize the style trade whereas displaying his loyalty to designer Ko Tae Yong.

Via A-Man Mission, Lee Jong Suk commented, “I do know that there are lots of difficulties not solely within the vogue trade but in addition in all fields. I hope everybody, together with my followers, will keep wholesome, and I want we are able to all overcome these turbulent instances by serving to one another in our respective locations and cheering for each other.”

He added, “I will even do my greatest in my place and work arduous as an actor who can provide you pleasure and enjoyable.”

Take a look at the images of him at 2021 Seoul Fashion Week:

