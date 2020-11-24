Lee Jong Suk In Talks To Make Special Appearance In “The Witch” Sequel Following Military Discharge

Lee Jong Suk could also be making a particular look within the sequel to the movie “The Witch: Half 1. The Subversion”!

On November 24, a supply from Lee Jong Suk’s company A-MAN Mission shared, “Having a particular reference to director Park Hoon Jung by means of the movie ‘V.I.P.,’ Lee Jong Suk has been supplied to make a particular look in ‘The Witch 2’ (working title).” They added, “We’ll launch official information on whether or not he can be starring in ‘The Witch 2’ and likewise relating to his precise return challenge after he has been discharged from the navy and ultimate selections have been made.”

“The Witch: Half 1. The Subversion” is a 2018 thriller motion movie a couple of questionable accident that leaves quite a few useless. The movie tells the story that begins as a mysterious determine approaches highschool pupil Ja Yoon (Kim Da Mi), who has lived a standard life with out remembering the previous after escaping alone the night time of the accident.

After working with director Park Hoon Jung in “V.I.P.,” Lee Jong Suk was initially supplied a task in “The Witch: Half 1. The Subversion,” however casting sadly fell by means of.

Though Warner Bros. Korea was initially in command of the funding and distribution of “The Witch 2,” the corporate withdrew from the Korean movie enterprise, bringing uncertainty to manufacturing plans. Afterwards, NEW’s content material manufacturing enterprise subsidiary STUDIO&NEW signed an fairness funding contract with director Park Hoon Jung’s movie firm, and NEW can be in command of the funding and distribution of “The Witch 2.”

Lee Jong Suk enlisted as a public service employee in March 2019, and he can be discharged in December.

