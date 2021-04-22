Lee Jong Suk In Talks To Take On Lawyer Role For 1st Drama Since Military Discharge

Lee Jong Suk might make his long-awaited return in a drama as a lawyer!

On April 21, Ilgan Sports quoted a source from the drama industry who stated, “Lee Jong Suk will play the main character in the drama ‘Big Mouth.’”

A source from his agency A-MAN Project clarified to Newsen, “He has received an offer for ‘Big Mouth’ and is reviewing it.”

“Big Mouth” is a drama that follows the bizarre things that happen when a third-rate lawyer coincidentally takes charge of a murder case and digs deeper into the hidden truth. It is a record of the battles faced by a lawyer of the lower middle class who must become more evil than the villains in order to protect himself and his family and punish the bad guys in a world full of conspiracies and greed over power and capital.

Lee Jong Suk was offered the role of Park Chang Ho, a lawyer who was never successful to begin with and eventually ends up reaching a win percentage of only 10 percent. Those around him call him a big mouth for talking grandiosely but showing no substance. He is so badly off that he can’t afford to pay the monthly rent for his office nor pay his office manager, who is also his father-in-law, on time.

Writer Ha Ram will pen the script along with screenwriters Jang Young Chul and Jung Kyung Soon, and Director Oh Choong Hwan of “While You Were Sleeping,” “Hotel Del Luna,” and “Start-Up” will helm the drama. It will be produced by AStory, and filming is slated for the second half of this year.

Lee Jong Suk was discharged from the military in January.

