Lee Jong Suk Reflects On Military Service, His Character In “Romance Is A Bonus E book,” And More

Lee Jong Suk took half in a pictorial and interview for the life-style journal Esquire Korea!

First off, he talked about this was his first official exercise after being discharged from his navy service earlier this month. He shared, “I used to be very nervous. I was a mannequin, so I are typically very comfy with pictorials. However I used to be so nervous as we speak that I didn’t know the way I moved my physique in the course of the first photograph.”

When he was praised for wanting nice within the pictorial, he laughed, saying, “I feel it acquired rather a lot higher as time went on. I actually hope it comes out properly. That is the primary time my followers are seeing me in two years. I gained 10 kilograms (roughly 22 kilos), so I went on a strict weight loss plan that was nearly to the purpose of fasting for days earlier than the photograph shoot. This weight loss plan was particularly exhausting as a result of we can’t go work out [at the gym] today. I needed to drop extra pounds by means of dwelling coaching and a weight loss plan routine, so it felt like my physique was drying up.”

The interviewer talked about there should be one thing he wished to do after getting back from the navy however wasn’t capable of on account of COVID-19. He defined, “Probably not. I didn’t have any distinctive leisure time earlier than the navy both. So I don’t actually really feel bored about not with the ability to exterior due to the pandemic.”

The interviewer additionally identified his navy service may’ve felt like a break to him, and Lee Jong Suk agreed, saying, “I’ve at all times been fascinated about my work and actions. So I used to be comparatively relaxed as a result of I used to be capable of let go of these considerations. All I needed to do was my given duties.”

When requested about something he particularly remembered throughout his navy service, he mentioned, “Since I used to be a public service employee, I grew to become thinking about social welfare. I additionally considered getting a social welfare certificates whereas serving. I gave up as a result of I needed to do 120 working hours on web site.”

Lee Jong Suk additionally revealed a very memorable complainant. He shared, “In my case, there was somebody distinctive. In the beginning of my service, one individual acknowledged me and sat within the civil service room earlier than I went to work and stayed till I acquired off work. It was as in the event that they have been checking if I acquired there on time and was doing my duties correctly.”

The actor then spoke about his drama “Romance is a Bonus E book.” He talked about his character Cha Eun Ho, saying, “I’ve been appearing as characters with a robust fantasy facet or with particular skills which might be just a little completely different from actuality. Nonetheless, Cha Eun Ho is a sensible character, however on the similar time, he makes you assume, ‘If there’s a male character like this, that may be a fantasy.’ He has no prejudice and reveals unconditional consideration to the individual he loves. I assumed it could be nice if I have been this type of individual.”

When requested to select a scene he thought was particularly cool, he mentioned, “It’s just a little scary in a method, however he lived with Kang Dan Yi (Lee Na Younger) in his coronary heart for a very long time. On the finish of the third episode, Cha Eun Ho goes to Kang Dan Yi’s home when he’s having a tough and unhappy day and gazes at it earlier than leaving. Due to that love, he was capable of embrace her with none blame when she acquired divorced and got here again to him.”

Lee Jong Suk talked about being exhausting on himself and his appearing, saying, “I don’t know what is going to occur sooner or later. I hope I might be extra comfy than earlier than. There was a time once I seemed on the camcorder and re-watched my appearing a 100 occasions. I grew to become extra distressed as a result of I blamed myself.” Laughing, he commented, I’m making an attempt to try this much less now so as to love myself. I feel I’ve been treating myself harshly as a result of I assumed that was self-objectification.”

The interviewer requested Lee Jong Suk if he nonetheless watches his motion pictures and dramas, and he answered, “I used to spend so much of time watching them, however I’ve been watching much less of them within the final two years. However I feel I’ve watched ‘Romance is a Bonus E book’ rather a lot. I’ve found one thing just lately. Once I say my line, I type of hum.”

Lee Jong Suk is at the moment in talks to star in a movie known as “Decibel” (working title) with Kim Rae Gained, Jung Sang Hoon, and Park Byung Eun.

Sources