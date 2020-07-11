Lee Jong Suk Sends Gift To Han Ye Ri And Shin Jae Ha On Set Of “My Unfamiliar Household”

Lee Jong Suk despatched his assist to “My Unfamiliar Household” forged members Shin Jae Ha and Han Ye Ri!

On July 10, Shin Jae Ha and Han Ye Ri uploaded images to their Instagram accounts of themselves in entrance of a espresso truck. A banner on the highest of the truck reads, “I’m cheering on actors Shin Jae Ha and Han Ye Ri whom I really like and the ‘My Unfamiliar Household’ group. From, actor Lee Jong Suk.”

A banner with a message for Han Ye Ri reads, “I miss you!! You are able to do it!!!” His message for Shin Jae Ha however says, “Jae Ha, I spent a month’s wage on this!”

Shin Jae Ha commented in his caption about how Lee Jong Suk is stuffed with love and added a coronary heart.

Han Ye Ri wrote in her caption, “Thanks, Jong Suk~ Sustain your good relationship with our youngest.” In “My Unfamiliar Household,” Han Ye Ri performs second daughter Kim Eun Hee whereas Shin Jae Ha performs youngest son Kim Ji Woo.

Shin Jae Ha and Lee Jong Suk have appeared collectively within the 2014-2015 drama “Pinocchio” and the 2017 drama “Whereas You Had been Sleeping.” Han Ye Ri and Lee Jong Suk acted collectively within the 2012 movie “As One.”

Lee Jong Suk is at the moment finishing up his necessary navy service as a public service employee, after enlisting in March 2019.

“My Unfamiliar Household” tells the story of the relationships and misunderstandings between strangers who’re like household—and a household who’s like strangers.

