Lee Jong Suk Shares Short And Sweet Message After Discharge From Military Service Today

January 3, 2021
1 Min Read

Lee Jong Suk is again from army service!

On January 2, the actor was formally discharged from his obligatory army service. He enlisted in March 2019 as a public service employee because of a ruptured ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) from a automotive accident as a young person.

On the night of January 2, Lee Jong Suk shared two black-and-white photographs of himself in informal costume and wrote, “I’ve come again.”

In November 2020, Lee Jong Suk was confirmed to be contemplating a suggestion to make a particular look within the upcoming movie “The Witch 2.” The actor’s final undertaking earlier than his enlistment was the 2019 tvN drama “Romance Is A Bonus E-book.”

