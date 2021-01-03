Lee Jong Suk Shares Short And Sweet Message After Discharge From Military Service Today

Lee Jong Suk is again from army service!

On January 2, the actor was formally discharged from his obligatory army service. He enlisted in March 2019 as a public service employee because of a ruptured ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) from a automotive accident as a young person.

On the night of January 2, Lee Jong Suk shared two black-and-white photographs of himself in informal costume and wrote, “I’ve come again.”

In November 2020, Lee Jong Suk was confirmed to be contemplating a suggestion to make a particular look within the upcoming movie “The Witch 2.” The actor’s final undertaking earlier than his enlistment was the 2019 tvN drama “Romance Is A Bonus E-book.”

