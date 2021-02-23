Lee Jong Suk Talks About His Special Appearance In “The Witch” Sequel, His Next Undertaking, And More

Lee Jong Suk just lately participated in a pictorial and interview for the newest concern of Elle!

Through the interview, the actor gave an replace on what he’s been as much as, saying, “I’m stepping up my preparations to point out an ideal efficiency that may meet the expectations of my followers who’ve been ready for me.”

Lee Jong Suk talked about his particular look in “The Witch” sequel, which he determined to do due to his reference to director Park Hoon Jung by way of the movie “V.I.P.” He described his character and defined, “It’s a three-dimensional character that’s exhausting to outline in a single phrase, however I’m rising my hair for the primary time in my life as a result of I wish to painting a unique picture than earlier than.”

When requested about his subsequent venture, he commented, “My purpose is to do issues I’ve by no means skilled earlier than and to play a personality that my followers will like. Fairly than following the altering occasions, I’m open to the opportunity of performing in various genres and platforms.”

Lee Jong Suk’s full pictorial and interview might be out there within the March concern of Elle.

Lee Jong Suk is at present in talks to star in a movie known as “Decibel” (working title) with Kim Rae Gained, Jung Sang Hoon, and Park Byung Eun.

In the meantime, watch the actor in “Whereas You Have been Sleeping“:

