Lee Joo Young And Lee Seo Jin Team Up Again In “Occasions” As She Discovers The Truth About Her Father

OCN’s “Occasions” has shared a preview of the upcoming episode during which Lee Joo Young and Lee Seo Jin will work collectively once more as Lee Joo Young confronts the reality about her father Kim Young Chul.

After her father, President Seo Gi Tae (Kim Young Chul), was swept up in a corruption scandal that shocked the nation, Seo Jung In (Lee Joo Young) began the method of fact-checking the claims with the cool head of a seasoned reporter. She discovered the proof for her father’s wrongdoing and stayed true to her rules of telling the reality in any respect prices.

However Seo Gi Tae couldn’t simply abandon his ambitions to stay the South Korean president and triggered the loss of life of his personal daughter consequently. Lee Jin Woo (Lee Seo Jin) managed to avoid wasting Seo Jung In’s life by way of the usage of the time warp that related their fates within the first place. However the revived Seo Jung In nonetheless has religion in her father and doesn’t know what he tried to do, whereas Lee Jin Woo turns into the disgraced reporter who was charged with creating “pretend information” regardless of having saved Seo Gi Tae from his assassination try. Nonetheless, Lee Jin Woo was comforted to seek out Seo Jung In alive and properly.

In the brand new stills, the 2 of them appear to be working collectively once more as senior and junior reporters. The manufacturing employees acknowledged, “Lee Jin Woo and Seo Jung In determine to workforce up once more with a view to uncover a brand new fact. Please stay up for the chemistry between these senior and junior colleagues.”

In one other set of stills, Seo Jung In and Kang Shin Wook (Jung Sung Il) have a tense confrontation. In the preview, Seo Jung In resisted listening to what Kang Shin Wook mentioned, however he repeated, “President Seo Gi Tae ordered it.” Smelling one thing fallacious, Seo Jung In determined to “fact-check” her father as soon as once more.

The manufacturing employees acknowledged, “Seo Jung In will as soon as once more strategy the reality about her father. Please stay up for seeing how she’s going to react when she sees his true face, in addition to whether or not Seo Gi Tae can bear a change of coronary heart regardless of betraying his rules.”

This episode of “Occasions” will air on March 27 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

