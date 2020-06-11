Lee Joo Young On How She Started Appearing, Gaining Popularity Through “Itaewon Class,” And Her New Film “Baseball Woman”

On June 10, Lee Joo Young sat down with the press for an interview concerning her upcoming movie “Baseball Woman”!

Lee Joo Young stars in the film as Joo Soo In, the one feminine participant on a highschool baseball staff. Armed with unimaginable pitching abilities, she faces the chances as a way to change into an expert baseball participant after graduating.

The film comes following Lee Joo Young’s breakout function in JTBC’s “Itaewon Class” earlier this 12 months. The drama was a success that surpassed 15 % in viewership rankings, and Lee Joo Young turned beloved by viewers after she took the function of cook dinner Ma Hyun Yi.

She made everybody chortle when she stated, “I obtained numerous love because the character Ma Hyun Yi, however to be trustworthy, there have been many occasions after I thought, ‘Ah, so that is how a lot an individual’s reputation rises when they act in a drama with excessive viewership rankings.’”

“It wasn’t my first drama,” she stated, “however ‘Itaewon Class’ was the work that introduced me a big quantity of consideration. That’s what made me understand the benefit the drama had given me.”

She went on to say that the half she’s happiest about is having extra alternatives obtainable to her now. She commented, “I haven’t modified in any respect personally in comparison with the previous, however I believed to myself, ‘Now there can be extra issues that I can do.’ I can do issues that I couldn’t do earlier than, and it’s nice that I’ve extra choices.”

Lee Joo Young went on to share that she’s not feeling strain as she stars in “Baseball Woman” after gaining fame by way of “Itaewon Class.”

“I’m making an attempt to think about ‘Baseball Woman’ as a separate factor from ‘Itaewon Class,’” Lee Joo Young stated. She additionally commented that whereas she thinks the film has larger mass enchantment than she was anticipating, there are additionally facets that followers who love impartial movies will get pleasure from.

She added, “There’ll in fact be individuals who will see ‘Baseball Woman’ as a result of they got here to know me or like me due to ‘Itaewon Class,’ however there can be different folks too who see me for the primary time in ‘Baseball Woman.’ It’s additionally a movie the place I attempted to point out myself properly to these folks.”

“Once I obtained the state of affairs and supply for ‘Baseball Woman,’ it was after I was happening a break after ending the drama,” she defined. “I used to be actually desirous to work on a movie on the time. I received the supply from Director Choi Yoon Tae after I was considering that I wished to behave in one thing with a feminine lead carrying the story. My first impression after I received the state of affairs was that there was no cause for me to not do that.”

Lee Joo Young additionally talked about how she ended up being an actor after first finding out at Kyung Hee College’s Faculty of Bodily Schooling earlier than switching to the Division of Theater and Film.

When requested if her earlier research had an impact on her performing on “Baseball Woman,” Lee Joo Young stated, “To be trustworthy, I’m a bit embarrassed to say this, however I received into the Faculty of Bodily Schooling with an essay. Once I say that I went to the faculty, everybody thinks that I will need to have gone as a result of I’m athletic, however actually I wasn’t. I went there for a few 12 months.” She shared that in her time there, she hadn’t felt formidable about her main or work, and he or she ultimately misplaced curiosity after a 12 months.

“Throughout that point, I took a theater course as an elective and I began performing after that,” she stated. “Like Joo Soo In, a part of the rationale was that folks round me instructed to me, ‘What when you took one other path?’”

The star shared, “Relatively than saying that I used my expertise on the Faculty of Bodily Schooling to know the character Joo Soo In, I’d say that I understood her by way of the feelings I felt whereas going by way of my teenaged years and my early and mid 20s.”

She additionally shared that she hadn’t been fascinated about baseball earlier than she did the movie. “I’d solely watched a baseball recreation as soon as in actual life,” she stated. “So I didn’t know a lot in regards to the vibe of baseball. Whereas I used to be making ready for ‘Baseball Woman,’ I did bodily coaching and likewise studied in regards to the sport.”

Lee Joo Young described “Baseball Woman” as “a movie that we’d like proper now,” saying that she hopes it may well convey folks energy and hope throughout a troublesome time.

“Baseball Woman” hits theaters in Korea on June 18.

